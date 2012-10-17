FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 17
October 17, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 17

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - The central bank of Kenya auctions 182-day
 Treasury bills. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose to their highest in over five
 months on Wednesday as strong U.S. earnings
 reports lifted investor mood, while the euro hit a
 one-month high against the dollar as Spain
 retained an investment-grade debt rating.
                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held steady near $114 on Tuesday as
 expectations  Europe's financial crisis is on the
 mend renewed hopes of a revival in oil demand
 growth, while simmering tension in the Middle East
 provided additional support.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 Yields on South African government bonds dropped
 as prices rose after a successful auction boosted
 investors' sentiment towards Africa's largest
 economy, with the rand also strengthening for the
 first day in three against the dollar.
                 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks booked a record close for the
 second straight day, as firm U.S. data and hopes
 that debt-laden Spain will seek a bailout buoyed
 appetite for riskier assets, despite the labour
 unrest in the domestic mining sector.
                
 
 NIGERIA ELECTRICITY
 Nigeria announced the preferred bidders for 10
 state power distribution firms it is selling for
 197.25 billion naira ($1.25 billion) as part of a
 plan to reform the country's moribund electricity
 sector.                
 
 NIGERIA TELECOMS
 Nigeria will award new licences to provide
 fixed-line internet services early next year as
 Africa's most populous country aims to transform
 its underdeveloped and unreliable network.
                 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigeria's military killed 24 members of the Boko
 Haram in a gun fight in the remote northeast town
 of Maiduguri where the Islamist sect has been
 based during a three-year long insurgency, the
 army said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares rallied for a second day on Tuesday
 hitting a fresh 16-month high, as falling interest
 rates following a steady drop in inflation pushed
 investors into the market in search of high
 returns, market participants said.                
 
 KENYA HOUSING FINANCE BOND
 Kenyan mortgage firm Housing Finance          
 raised 5.2 billion shillings ($61.07 million) from
 the sale of a second tranche of a 7-year bond to
 fund expansion, it said.                
 
 KENYA UCHUMI
 Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets'           pretax
 profit dropped 21.7 percent to 403 million
 shillings ($4.74 million) for its year ended in
 June as costs rose due to the opening of new
 stores, the company said on Wednesday. 
                
 
 KENYA SECURITY    
 At least 10 Kenyan police officers were injured
 when two grenades were hurled at them by suspected
 al Shabaab sympathisers during a police operation
 at the country's Coast province in the early hours
 of Wednesday, police said.                
 
 ANGOLA OIL
 Angolan oil exports will rise by more than 4
 percent in December to around 1.74 million barrels
 per day (bpd) as the West African producer's
 oilfields return to full production after several
 months of maintenance.                
 
 ZAMBIA TELECOMS
 Zambia plans to lift a ban on the entry of new
 mobile phone companies to increase competition and
 improve cellular service, a minister said.
                 
 
 IVORY COAST BOND
 Ivory Coast, currently in arrears with bondholders
 over a $2.3 billion Eurobond, said in a statement
 dated Oct. 15 that it wants to meet with investors
 to discuss missed interest payments.
                
 
 MAURITIUS ECONOMY 
 Mauritius's Finance Minister Xavier Duval said on
 Tuesday an overly strong rupee had lopped a
 percentage point off the Indian Ocean island's
 economic growth this year.                
 
 CONGO CONFLICT
 Rwanda's defense minister is commanding a
 rebellion in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
 that is being armed by Rwanda and Uganda, both of
 which sent troops to aid the insurgency in a
 deadly attack on U.N. peacekeepers, according to a
 U.N. report.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

