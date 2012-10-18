FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 18
October 18, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 ZAMBIA - The central bank auctions Treasury bills
 of various maturities at its weekly auction.
 KENYA - The central bank sells 91-day Treasury
 bills.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares struck a seven-month high on Thursday
 as a slew of Chinese data pointed to stabilisation
 in the world's second largest economy, and
 positive U.S. housing data helped ease worries
 about a sharper slowdown in global growth.
                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held above $113 on Thursday, buoyed
 by hopes for steady growth in demand after China,
 the world's second-biggest oil consumer, posted
 growth that met expectations, and simmering
 tension in the Middle East provided additional
 support.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African government bond prices rose after a
 well-received weekly auction and as the market
 speculated the government will tighten spending
 after two ratings downgrades.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South Africa's benchmark stock index closed above
 33,000 for the first time in its 17-year history
 on Wednesday, booking a record close for the third
 straight day as investors piled into oversold
 mining firms such as Anglo American         . 
                
 
 NIGERIA INFLATION
 Nigeria's consumer inflation              fell for
 the third straight month in September, mainly due
 to a drop in the underlying "core" price growth
 that is closely watched by the central bank.
                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          closed flat against the
 dollar in the interbank market and weakened
 slightly on the official foreign exchange window
 as strong dollar demand kept pressure on the local
 currency, traders said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan stock market broke a two-day run of
 gains on Wednesday, dragged down by a huge drop 
 in bourse star Uchumi Supermarket           after
 its full-year pretax profit fell by 22 percent.
                
 
 KENYA TBILLS
 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day
 Treasury            rose to 10.484 percent at the
 auction on Wednesday from 10.307 percent last
 week, the central bank said.                
 
 KENYA HOUSE PRICES
 Kenya's house prices rose by 7.1 percent in the
 third quarter compared to the same period last
 year, as lower mortgage rates spurred demand for
 prime real estate.                 
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 Police shot dead three suspected supporters of the
 Somali militant group al Shabaab on Wednesday in a
 raid in Kenya's turbulent coastal region, in which
 a police officer also died.                
 
 DRC CRISIS
 Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday demanded
 targeted sanctions against Rwandan and Ugandan
 officials accused by a U.N. experts panel of
 backing a six-month-old insurgency in its volatile
 eastern borderlands.                
 * Rwanda appears set to clinch a seat on U.N.
 Security Council.                
 
 ANGOLA SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND
 Angola on Wednesday launched a $5 billion
 sovereign wealth fund to invest in domestic and
 overseas assets by funnelling its vast oil wealth
 into infrastructure, hotels and other high-growth
 projects.                
 
 TANZANIA TBOND
 The yield on Tanzanian two-year Treasury bonds
 edged slightly higher at auction on Wednesday to
 13.84 percent from 13.81 percent at a previous
 auction in August.                 
 
 
