African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 18

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: ZAMBIA - The central bank auctions Treasury bills of various maturities at its weekly auction. KENYA - The central bank sells 91-day Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares struck a seven-month high on Thursday as a slew of Chinese data pointed to stabilisation in the world's second largest economy, and positive U.S. housing data helped ease worries about a sharper slowdown in global growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held above $113 on Thursday, buoyed by hopes for steady growth in demand after China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, posted growth that met expectations, and simmering tension in the Middle East provided additional support. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African government bond prices rose after a well-received weekly auction and as the market speculated the government will tighten spending after two ratings downgrades. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South Africa's benchmark stock index closed above 33,000 for the first time in its 17-year history on Wednesday, booking a record close for the third straight day as investors piled into oversold mining firms such as Anglo American . NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria's consumer inflation fell for the third straight month in September, mainly due to a drop in the underlying "core" price growth that is closely watched by the central bank. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira closed flat against the dollar in the interbank market and weakened slightly on the official foreign exchange window as strong dollar demand kept pressure on the local currency, traders said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan stock market broke a two-day run of gains on Wednesday, dragged down by a huge drop in bourse star Uchumi Supermarket after its full-year pretax profit fell by 22 percent. KENYA TBILLS The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury rose to 10.484 percent at the auction on Wednesday from 10.307 percent last week, the central bank said. KENYA HOUSE PRICES Kenya's house prices rose by 7.1 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, as lower mortgage rates spurred demand for prime real estate. KENYA SECURITY Police shot dead three suspected supporters of the Somali militant group al Shabaab on Wednesday in a raid in Kenya's turbulent coastal region, in which a police officer also died.  DRC CRISIS Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday demanded targeted sanctions against Rwandan and Ugandan officials accused by a U.N. experts panel of backing a six-month-old insurgency in its volatile eastern borderlands. * Rwanda appears set to clinch a seat on U.N. Security Council. ANGOLA SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND Angola on Wednesday launched a $5 billion sovereign wealth fund to invest in domestic and overseas assets by funnelling its vast oil wealth into infrastructure, hotels and other high-growth projects. TANZANIA TBOND The yield on Tanzanian two-year Treasury bonds edged slightly higher at auction on Wednesday to 13.84 percent from 13.81 percent at a previous auction in August. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on