October 19, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions 364-day
 Treasury bills worth 500 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares eased on Friday as markets
 consolidated gains from a three-day rally, while
 the euro remained underpinned after European Union
 leaders took a big step towards deeper integration
 with a deal to set up a single banking supervisor.
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held above $112 a barrel on Friday,
 but remained on track for its third weekly fall in
 five weeks, as supply concerns diminished with the
 imminent restart of Britain's largest oilfield.
                
 
 AFRICA FOREX    
 A bond auction in Ghana next week that is open to
 foreign investors is likely to buoy the Ghanaian
 cedi, while the Ugandan shilling is seen regaining
 stability after a three-month bout of weakness.
                    
 
 AFRICA COLUMN
 If you are looking for some good cheer in a pretty
 gloomy world, consider the growing consensus among
 some of the world's smartest money that the next
 big emerging market may be Africa.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar as
 traders moved out of assets seen as risky, such as
 emerging market currencies, ahead of a European
 Union summit later in the day.
                 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks edged down 0.7 percent as
 investors cashed in after three straight days of
 record highs while Richemont          fell on
 slowing Chinese demand for luxury goods.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria sold 75 billion naira ($476.10 million)
 worth of 5-, 7- and 10-year sovereign bonds
            maturing in 2017, 2019 and 2022 at an
 auction on Wednesday, with yields inching up by
 just more than 70 basis points.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on
 Thursday, weighed down by energy sector importers'
 demand for the greenback, while shares edged up,
 led by Uchumi.                
 
 KENYA TREASURY BILLS
 The weighted average yield on benchmark Kenyan
 91-day Treasury bills            rose to 9.437
 percent at auction from 8.962 percent last week,
 the central bank said.                 
 
 TANZANIA NATURAL GAS
 Tanzania has raised its estimate of recoverable
 natural gas reserves to 33 trillion cubic feet
 (tcf) from 28.74 tcf following recent big
 discoveries offshore, an official said.
                
 
 TANZANIA UNREST
 Supporters of a separatist Islamist group in
 Zanzibar looted shops and fought with police on
 Thursday after their leader disappeared, witnesses
 said, the third outbreak of violence this year on
 the Indian Ocean archipelago.                
 
 RWANDA DRC
 Rwanda's foreign minister warned that it would be
 "the biggest mistake" for any countries to
 withdraw aid to Kigali over a U.N. report accusing
 Rwanda's defense minister of commanding rebels in
 neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.
                 
 * Rwanda won a seat on the U.N. Security Council.
 
 IVORY COAST BOND
 Ivory Coast said it may add to its $2.3 billion
 bond due in 2032 in an exchange with other
 defaulted debt, as it tries to normalise debt
 payments disrupted last year after a civil war.
                
 
 GHANA ELECTIONS
 Ghana President John Dramani Mahama said he would
 aim to oversee annual economic growth of at least
 8 percent while keeping consumer prices in check
 in the West African State, if he wins elections in
 December.                
 
 ANGOLA POLICY
 Angola's central bank is unlikely to alter its
 monetary policy in the fourth quarter and does not
 believe a sudden cut in the benchmark interest
 rate would help it reach its inflation target,
 Governor Jose de Lima Massano said.
                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 South Sudan expects its oil exports to come back
 to the market in three months after the government
 ordered oil companies to resume production on
 Thursday, its oil minister said.                 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.