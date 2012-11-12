FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 12
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money Markets RSS
November 12, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 12

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - General Electric        Africa chief executive Jay Ireland
 gives an update on the firm's investments in Africa focusing on its
 plans to generate power in Kenya.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and oil prices were capped on Monday as investor
 sentiment was weighed down by concerns over U.S. fiscal woes as well
 as Greece's bailout, despite improving economic data from the world's
 two largest economies, the United States and China.               
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent oil slipped below $109 a barrel on Monday due to demand growth
 concerns as President Barack Obama struggles to reach a deal to avert
 a looming U.S. fiscal calamity, overshadowing upbeat data from key
 consumer China.
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Nigerian bond yields are likely to decline in the short term after the
 country received a ratings upgrade this week and is also set to join a
 second emerging markets bond index.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Friday in light
 trading volumes influenced by the fall of the euro to a two-month low
 against the greenback.                
     Also, stocks fell on Friday, booking their worst weekly decline in
 more than a month, in line with major overseas markets on growing
 fears over looming U.S. public spending cuts and tax rises.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian interbank lending rates fell by 100 basis points this week to
 an average of 11 percent after the release of about 150 billion naira
 ($955 million) to states affected by flooding boosted
 liquidity.               
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM
 Exxon         has shut a pipeline off the coast of Nigeria's Akwa Ibom
 state after an oil leak started by an unknown cause, the company's
 local unit said on Saturday.                
     Also, Shell          shut its Imo River oil pipeline in Nigeria on
 Oct. 31 due to damage caused by thieves and deferred 25,000 barrels
 per day (bpd) of production, the company's local unit said on Sunday.
                
     Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of French oil major Total          
 said he would not deny a report that the firm was in talks to sell
 assets in Nigeria, worth about $2.4 billion, to China's Sinopec.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Shares in Kenya's leading telecoms firm Safaricom           hit a
 two-year high on Friday after forecasting a double-digit rise in
 revenues this year, while the shilling        closed the week flat
 against the dollar.                
 
 KENYA ELECTRICITY
 Kenya plans to begin construction of its first nuclear power station
 to generate 1,000 megawatts (MW) in 2017 to meet growing demand for
 power, but must first pass laws to regulate nuclear power, a senior
 government official said on Friday.                  
 
 KENYA UGANDA TRADE       
 Landlocked Uganda is worried about the chances of violence in
 elections next year in neighbouring Kenya and is taking steps to
 ensure its trade is not disrupted as it was during polls unrest in
 2007/08, its junior foreign minister said on Friday.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Shares in Standard Chartered Bank          slipped nearly 2 percent
 after trading ex-bonus, leading the GSE Composite Index          lower
 to snap an eleventh sessions rise, traders said.
     The broader GSE Composite Index fell 2.77 points, or 0.24 percent,
 to 1,152.88 points while the Financial Stocks Index was down 3.44
 points, or 0.35 percent, to 990.35 points.                
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Ghana's cocoa purchases reached 138,294 tonnes by Oct. 25 since the
 season started on Oct. 12, down 37 percent from the 219,255 tonnes
 recorded over the same period last year, Cocobod data showed on
 Friday.                
 
 RWANDA AID
 Western donors must lift an aid freeze on Rwanda, imposed over its
 alleged support for Congo rebels, to avoid damaging its economy and
 causing a new crisis in the region, the head of the African
 Development Bank (AfDB) said.                
 
 RWANDA INFLATION
 Rwanda's year-on-year urban inflation rate              fell to 5.36
 percent in October from 5.63 percent in the previous month, the
 statistics office said on Saturday.                
 
 TANZANIA AIRLINE
 Precision Air         , Tanzania's largest airline, plans to almost
 double its fleet with five new short-haul turboprop passenger planes
 in a $95 million investment to expand services in east Africa.
                
 
 MAURITIUS ECONOMY
 Mauritius' economic growth is expected to accelerate to 4 percent next
 year from a projected growth rate of 3.4 percent this year, the island
 state's finance minister said on Friday.                
 
 GUINEA MINING
 Guinea is focusing a review of its resource contracts on three deals
 that it says were signed under murky conditions, including an
 agreement involving one of the world's biggest iron ore deposits, a
 source close to the review said.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.