November 13, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled
economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may
affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * Kenya - Two-day East Africa oil and gas summit in Nairobi to discuss
 oil and gas exploration and production in a region touted as a new
 frontier in global oil exploration. 
 * Botswana - October inflation figures to be released. Consumer Price
 Index (CPI) quickened to 7.1 percent y/y and 0.8 percent m/m in
 September.
 * Malawi - October inflation figures to be released. CPI quickened to
 28.3 percent September
 * Namibia - October inflation figures to be released.
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and commodities pulled back on Tuesday on uncertainty
 over the U.S. fiscal row and the euro zone debt crisis, where global
 lenders held back from giving further aid to debt-stricken Greece.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 The United States will overtake Saudi Arabia and Russia as the world's
 top oil producer by 2017, the West's energy agency said on Monday,
 predicting Washington will come very close to achieving a previously
 unthinkable energy self-sufficiency.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand slipped against the dollar on Monday in quiet
 trading with investors unwilling to take firm positions as euro zone
 finance ministers discussed whether to authorise more aid for Greece. 
 * South African stocks eked out slender gains on Monday as mobile
 phone group Vodacom's          rise to a record high on solid results
 was countered by another sell-off in mining shares, which have been
 laid low by the violence and illegal strikes.     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA VODACOM  
 Vodacom          is looking for acquisitions in sub-Saharan Africa, a
 sign the South African mobile operator aims to be a bigger player in
 the fast-growing continent.                    
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian interbank lending rates fell by 100 basis points this week to
 an average of 11 percent after the release of about 150 billion naira
 ($955 million) to states affected by flooding boosted
 liquidity.               
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 Nigeria's naira fell to its lowest in 9 weeks against the U.S. dollar
 on the interbank market on Monday, pressured by a resurgence in dollar
 demand from importers.                
 
 NIGERIA BANK
 Nigerian regional lender Wema Bank              aims to raise 35
 billion naira ($222.22 million) in tier 1 capital by year-end, with a
 view to meeting requirements to become a national bank again, the bank
 said on Monday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened against the dollar on Monday as
 excess liquidity among local banks encouraged them to step up funding
 of dollar positions, traders said.                
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 Kenya's economy will grow 5.6 percent in 2013, outperforming this
 year's forecast of 5.1 percent, thanks to strong rains boosting farm
 output, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.                
 
 ETHIOPIA HYDRO POWER     
 Ethiopia's energy minister played down concerns on Monday about how it
 would finance the first of an array of mega-dams due to revolutionise
 east African power markets, saying it was on track to have three
 plants on line by 2015.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE RATES 
 Mozambique's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis
 points on Monday to 9.5 percent, citing the risks from a deteriorating
 global economy and inflation under control.                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
