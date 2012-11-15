FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 15
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 15, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *ZIMBABWE - Finance Minister Tendai Biti presents the 2013 national budget in
 parliament.
 *TANZANIA - Statistics office releases inflation data for October.
 *Botswana, Malawi and Zimbabwe also due to release October inflation data
 anytime from Thursday.
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth a total 4
 billion shillings.
 *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of various maturities.
 *MAURITIUS- Bank of Mauritius to auction 273-day Treasury bills worth a total
 400 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks mostly fell on Thursday as investors reacted to the prospect of
 drawn-out negotiations over the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff" by shedding riskier
 assets, but Japanese equities bucked the trend as a sharp slide in the yen
 lifted exporters' shares.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $109 a barrel on Thursday as Israeli strikes
 against the Gaza Strip renewed worries about supply disruption, while a weak
 global economic outlook kept gains in check.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as
 disappointing results dragged down retailers and a sell-off in mining stocks
 continued despite the prospect of an end to a crippling strike at Anglo American
 Platinum         .               
     The rand fell more than 1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday to its
 weakest level in 5-1/2 weeks as heavy import orders went through the market and
 data pointed to a weak economy.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          firmed against the U.S dollar on the interbank market
 on Wednesday, supported by dollar flows from some offshore investors buying
 local debt, currency traders said.                
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM
 Nigeria's lower house began debating its long awaited oil bill on Wednesday,
 with negative comments from lawmakers suggesting a long and turbulent journey
 ahead before it is passed.               
     Also, Nigeria will struggle to attract the investment it needs to get its
 refineries working unless it scraps a fuel subsidy that keeps domestic gasoline
 prices artificially low, a government commissioned report seen by Reuters on
 Wednesday said.               
 
 NIGERIA TELECOMS
 African phone tower company IHS          will borrow $280 million in a loan
 arranged by an arm of the World Bank to expand in Nigeria, its chief executive
 said on Wednesday.                    
 
 AFRICA PRIVATE EQUITY
 Carlyle Group LP        and two other investors will pay $210 million for a
 stake in pan-African agribusiness Export Trading Group, in the U.S. buyout
 firm's debut deal on the fast-growing continent.                          
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares rose for the second day in a row on Wednesday, buoyed by a jump in
 Equity Bank           on expectations of a strong full-year performance 
 and by bargain hunting in shares of Kenya Airways          . 
     The main share index          inched up 0.74 points to 
 finish at 4,157.59 points.                
 
 KENYA FUEL PRICES
 Kenya's energy regulator has cut retail fuel prices after the cost of crude oil
 fell in international markets, trimming the maximum price of a litre of super
 petrol 1.4 percent to 113.68 shillings ($1.33) in Nairobi.                
 
 KENYA PETROLEUM EXPLORATION
 Kenya aims to take a bigger slice of the profits from its natural resources
 exploration boom by seeking a 25 percent stake in the production activities of
 oil and gas companies operating in the east African nation.                
 
 UGANDA CORRUPTION
 The World Bank said on Wednesday it was reassessing its assistance to Uganda
 over corruption allegations, potentially adding more fiscal strain on the east
 African country reeling from aid cuts by four major European
 donors.               
 
 GHANA CENTRAL BANK RATE
 The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee held its prime interest rate
 unchanged at 15 percent on Wednesday, citing a stabilisation of the local cedi
 currency and a balanced economic outlook.                
 
 IVORY COAST GOVERNMENT
 Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara dissolved his government in a surprise
 move on Wednesday, citing a lack of solidarity within his coalition
 cabinet.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

