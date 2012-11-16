FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 16
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 16, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 16

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction 364-day Treasury bills worth a total
 400 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares steadied on Friday after falling nearly 2 percent this week amid
 concerns about the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff", while Japanese stocks rallied
 for a second day on expectations of further monetary policy easing after an
 election next month.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held around $108 a barrel on Friday, as uncertainties
 surrounding the global economic outlook weighed on prices, while a showdown
 between Israel and the Palestinians stoked worries about supply.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES       
 The Ugandan and Tanzanian shillings are expected to come under pressure next
 week because of a surge in dollar demand from domestic importers, while the
 Ghanaian cedi is expected to benefit from a $650 million syndicated loan.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The South African rand pulled back from the brink of a fresh 3-1/2 year low
 against the dollar on Thursday but remains under pressure as strikes by farm
 workers keep investors nervous.                
     Stocks put in a third straight day of losses on Thursday despite the end
 to a crippling wave of illegal strikes in the mining sector, as investors
 remained wary of further flare-ups and global shares maintained their downward
 slide.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria said it plans to issue 50 billion naira ($317.06 million) in local
 bonds            with maturities of between seven and 10 years at its regular
 auction on Nov. 21, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on
 Thursday.               
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM
 France's Total           has restarted oil and gas production from its 90,000
 barrel per day OML 58 block in Nigeria, which was shut down a month ago due to
 severe flooding in the southeast Niger Delta region, the company said on
 Thursday.                   
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares extended a three day rally on Thursday, spurred by foreign
 investor interest in leading telecoms firm Safaricom           on hopes for
 strong full-year earnings, while the shilling        closed flat against the
 dollar.               
 
 KENYA BANK RESULTS
 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya           posted a 70 percent jump in
 nine-month pretax profit, the latest Kenyan bank to beat market expectations
 on growth in its loan portfolio.                
     Co-operative Bank           said nine-month pretax profit rose a third
 after its loan book expanded, defying concerns that high interest rates would
 increase the risk of loan defaults.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Grinders and major exporters in top cocoa grower Ivory Coast are paying above
 a government mandated price at the ports to guarantee bean supplies due to
 speculation of a looming drop in production, exporters said.                
 
 MALAWI ECONOMY
 The International Monetary Fund has revised its growth forecast for Malawi for
 2012 to 1.9 percent from 4.3 percent due to a slowdown in manufacturing and
 agriculture in the southern African country, an official said on Thursday.
                
 
 ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
 Zimbabwe expects economic growth of 5 percent in 2013 after a sharp slowdown
 this year, and a violent and disputed election next year would dampen
 prospects for a sustained recovery, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on
 Thursday.                
 
 NAMIBIA BOND
 Namibia sold a debut 10-year rand bond on Thursday, attracting double the
 amount of bids offered, mainly from South African investors, the finance
 ministry said.               
 
 MOZAMBIQUE PROTESTS
 Protesters burned tyres and barricaded roads in Mozambique's capital on
 Thursday in retaliation to a government plan to hike bus fares in one of the
 world's poorest countries.               
 
