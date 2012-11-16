African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 16

NAIROBI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 400 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares steadied on Friday after falling nearly 2 percent this week amid concerns about the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff", while Japanese stocks rallied for a second day on expectations of further monetary policy easing after an election next month. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held around $108 a barrel on Friday, as uncertainties surrounding the global economic outlook weighed on prices, while a showdown between Israel and the Palestinians stoked worries about supply. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Ugandan and Tanzanian shillings are expected to come under pressure next week because of a surge in dollar demand from domestic importers, while the Ghanaian cedi is expected to benefit from a $650 million syndicated loan. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand pulled back from the brink of a fresh 3-1/2 year low against the dollar on Thursday but remains under pressure as strikes by farm workers keep investors nervous. Stocks put in a third straight day of losses on Thursday despite the end to a crippling wave of illegal strikes in the mining sector, as investors remained wary of further flare-ups and global shares maintained their downward slide. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria said it plans to issue 50 billion naira ($317.06 million) in local bonds with maturities of between seven and 10 years at its regular auction on Nov. 21, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday. NIGERIA PETROLEUM France's Total has restarted oil and gas production from its 90,000 barrel per day OML 58 block in Nigeria, which was shut down a month ago due to severe flooding in the southeast Niger Delta region, the company said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares extended a three day rally on Thursday, spurred by foreign investor interest in leading telecoms firm Safaricom on hopes for strong full-year earnings, while the shilling closed flat against the dollar. KENYA BANK RESULTS Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 70 percent jump in nine-month pretax profit, the latest Kenyan bank to beat market expectations on growth in its loan portfolio. Co-operative Bank said nine-month pretax profit rose a third after its loan book expanded, defying concerns that high interest rates would increase the risk of loan defaults. IVORY COAST COCOA Grinders and major exporters in top cocoa grower Ivory Coast are paying above a government mandated price at the ports to guarantee bean supplies due to speculation of a looming drop in production, exporters said. MALAWI ECONOMY The International Monetary Fund has revised its growth forecast for Malawi for 2012 to 1.9 percent from 4.3 percent due to a slowdown in manufacturing and agriculture in the southern African country, an official said on Thursday. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY Zimbabwe expects economic growth of 5 percent in 2013 after a sharp slowdown this year, and a violent and disputed election next year would dampen prospects for a sustained recovery, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Thursday. NAMIBIA BOND Namibia sold a debut 10-year rand bond on Thursday, attracting double the amount of bids offered, mainly from South African investors, the finance ministry said. MOZAMBIQUE PROTESTS Protesters burned tyres and barricaded roads in Mozambique's capital on Thursday in retaliation to a government plan to hike bus fares in one of the world's poorest countries. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on