REFILE-African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 19
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 20, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Refiles to delete Nigeria security item)
    NAIROBI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 NIGERIA - Nigeria central bank interest rate decision expected Monday/Tuesday.
 Analysts forecast a hold at 12 percent.
 MALAWI - October inflation data and central bank interest rate decision
 expected this week.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Monday, boosted by a positive tone in U.S. equities last
 week, while the yen fell to a near seven-month low against the dollar on
 expectations a new government after next month's election in Japan may deliver
 more stimulus.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude edged up to above $109 a barrel on Monday as escalating tensions
 between Israelis and Palestinians fueled concerns about supply from the Middle
 East.                
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Rising yields on Kenyan Treasury bills have re-awakened investor interest in
 government debt, while trading in Nigeria's bond market is likely to remain
 muted ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision next week.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African government bonds edged higher on Friday as yields recovered due
 to a surge in foreign buying that also helped the rand bounce back from a
 beating in the previous session.                 
     The currency recovered after weakening to nearly 9 rand on Thursday,
 pressured by local strikes and more concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria's naira          fell to its weakest in three and half months
 against the U.S dollar on the interbank on Friday, hit by dearth of dollar
 liquidity and strong demand from importers, traders said.                
 * Nigerian lender Diamond Bank has appointed HSBC         , Standard Chartered
 Bank          and Renaissance Capital for its debut $300 million Eurobond
 issue planned for the second quarter of next year, a bank executive told
 Reuters on Friday.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Nigerian crude oil export delays have lengthened, traders said on Friday, a
 sign that a raft of recent output problems caused by oil theft and flooding
 are increasingly holding back supplies from Africa's biggest producer.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan stocks ended a three-day run of gains on Friday as local investors
 locked in their profits in Equity Bank after it hit a 17-month high and the 
 shilling ended flat against the dollar.                
 
 KENYA EXPLORATION
 Kenya has blocked Cove Energy's attempt to transfer oil exploration licence
 stakes to its new owner, Thai group PTT Exploration          , because it
 wants a cut of the deal that saw Cove sold.                
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 A bomb tore through a minibus in Nairobi's Somali-dominated Eastleigh
 neighbourhood on Sunday, killing six people in an attack highlighting the
 security risks Kenya faces because of its intervention in Somalia to fight al
 Qaeda-linked militants.                
 
 UGANDA CORRUPTION
 Britain has suspended all aid to the government of Uganda over new evidence
 that British taxpayers' money may have been stolen, Development Secretary
 Justine Greening said on Friday.                
 
 TANZANIA-MALAWI/EXPLORATION
 Tanzania and Malawi agreed on Saturday to appoint an international mediator to
 resolve a long-running border dispute over Lake Malawi, thought to sit over
 rich oil and gas reserves.                 
 
 DRCONGO WAR
 Rebels in Congo, who U.N. experts say are backed by neighbouring Rwanda,
 reached the outskirts of the eastern city of Goma on Sunday after pushing back
 U.N. peacekeepers and government troops, but a rebel spokesman said they did
 not plan to take the city.                
 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
