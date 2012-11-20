FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 20
November 20, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 20

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 NIGERIA - Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos closes book building for its $507
 million bond issue. Also expecting the central bank's interest rate decision.
 Analysts expect a hold at 12 percent.
 KENYA - Kenya's central bank auctions a 20- year Treasury bond meant to go
 towards budgetary support.
 BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana auctions 14-day Treasury bill.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Tuesday on hopes of a compromise in the U.S. fiscal
 crisis, while the euro fell after Moody's Investors Service scrapped France's
 top-notch credit rating, reminding investors of the downside risk from the
 euro zone debt woes.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $111 a barrel on Tuesday, less than a dollar
 away from a one-month top hit in the previous session, on hopes a U.S. budget
 crisis will be averted and on supply worries triggered by tensions in the
 Middle East.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand firmed in thin trading on Monday due to growing optimism
 about a deal to tackle the U.S. "fiscal cliff" and hopes that the euro zone
 might be resolving its debt crisis.                
 *  South African stocks rose on Monday as brokerage rating upgrades and higher
 commodity prices lifted shares of platinum firms Anglo American Platinum
          and Impala Platinum         .                
 
 NIGERIA ECONOMY/MARKETS
 * Nigeria, Africa's second-biggest economy, grew 6.5 percent in the third
 quarter from a year earlier, helped by solid growth in the non-oil economy,
 data showed on Monday.                 
 * Nigeria's naira currency firmed against the U.S dollar on the interbank
 market on Monday, boosted by over $100 million sold by three energy companies
 to some lenders, traders said.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 *  Total           is selling a 20 percent stake in a Nigerian offshore oil
 field to China's Sinopec             in a $2.5 billion deal which will help
 the French oil group fund its ambitious exploration plans.                
 *  An oil spill at an ExxonMobil         facility offshore from the Niger
 Delta has spread at least 20 miles from its source, coating waters used by
 fishermen in a film of sludge.                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday, but traders said it might slip on
 the back of importers buying dollars to make purchases for Christmas, while 
 stocks dipped after market heavyweights fell.                
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 Kenyan police fired tear gas to disperse rioters who attacked ethnic Somalis
 in the Nairobi district known as "Little Mogadishu" on Monday, hurling rocks
 and smashing windows after a weekend bomb attack there killed nine people.
                
 
 DRCONGO CONFLICT
 * Rwanda accused U.N.-backed Congolese forces of shelling its territory during
 a battle with rebels near the border on Monday but said it had no plans to
 respond militarily to what it called Kinshasa's "provocation". {ID:nL5E8MJGQU]
 * Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni told U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon he had spoken
 to M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo - a group his government is
 accused of supporting - and called for calm, a U.N. peacekeeping spokesman
 said on Monday.                 
 
 SIERRA LEONE ELECTION
 Sierra Leone's elections were generally well conducted, saw a large turnout,
 and will help consolidate democracy in the West African state if the eventual
 results are accepted peacefully by the contenders, European and U.S. observers
 said on Monday.                 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
