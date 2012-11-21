FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 21
November 21, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares eased on Wednesday as investors refocused on the euro zone debt
 crisis after European officials failed to reach a deal on a bailout for
 Greece, while Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke highlighted the dangers of
 a U.S. fiscal crisis.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose above $110 per barrel on Wednesday on fears of supply
 disruption from the Middle East as clashes raged between Palestinians and
 Israelis despite overnight truce talks.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South African stocks were marginally stronger on Tuesday, as gains by
 platinum miners were partially offset by weak retailers such as Woolworths
         .     
 * South Africa's rand softened against the dollar on Tuesday, mirroring moves
 by the euro       , and was seen in tight ranges ahead of Thursday's decision
 on interest rates by the Reserve Bank which is expected to leave them on hold
 at 40-year lows.       
 
 NIGERIA RATES
 Nigeria's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Tuesday for the seventh
 time in a row, citing the need to tread a fine line between concerns over
 higher food inflation and threats to Nigeria's growth from global economic
 weakness.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 *The Kenyan shilling        held steady on Tuesday but traders said demand for
 the dollar from importers meant the local currency's short-term outlook
 remained bearish. 
 *On the country's stock market, Safaricom           led shares to break a
 two-day losing streak.               
 
 DR CONGO CONFLICT
 * Rebels widely believed to be backed by Rwanda seized the eastern Congolese
 town of Goma on Tuesday, parading past United Nations peacekeepers who gave up
 the battle for the frontier city of one million people.                
 * Rwandan President Paul Kagame is expected to hold talks with Democratic
 Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila in Uganda after rebels claimed
 control of the eastern Congolese city of Goma, sources at Uganda's presidency
 said on Tuesday.                
 
 UGANDA MTN
 South African telecoms group MTN's          chief executive and other senior
 managers have been summoned by a Ugandan court to face tax fraud charges,
 according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 South Sudan's President Salva Kiir said resumption of the country's oil output
 had been delayed after Sudan made new demands related to rebel fighting in
 Sudanese territory, in new signs of tension between the African neighbours. 
                
 
 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
