FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 22
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 22, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills 
 ZAMBIA - Zambia auctions 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Thursday as a survey showed China's manufacturing sector
 expanded for the first time in 13 months in November, adding to optimism after
 firm U.S. factory data that the global growth slowdown may have turned a
 corner.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude hovered near $111 as the Chinese economy showed further signs of
 recovery, bolstering the outlook for oil demand, though gains were capped as a
 ceasefire in the Gaza Strip eased concerns over supply.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South African stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking similar
 gains in major overseas markets, with domestic drugs maker Cipla Medpro
          surging on news of a takeover bid.     
 * South Africa's rand fell to its weakest level against the dollar in more
 than 3-1/2 years, touching the key 9.0 level, with offshore investors exiting
 a currency already weakened by labour strife.      
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 Nigeria's naira currency          firmed against the U.S dollar on the
 interbank market on Wednesday, supported by dollar flows from offshore
 investors buying treasury bills and bonds at an auction this week, traders
 said.               
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 ExxonMobil         on Wednesday became the fourth oil major in a month to warn
 customers over delays to Nigerian oil and gas exports, adding to a raft of
 problems for Africa's biggest energy producer caused by oil spills, theft and
 flooding.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was flat against the dollar on Wednesday, supported
 by tea exporters selling dollars and the central bank mopping up liquidity,
 while Safaricom again           led shares higher.                
 
 DR CONGO CONFLICT
 * Rebel forces in eastern Congo vowed on Wednesday to "liberate" all of the
 vast central African country as they began seizing towns near the Rwandan
 border and spoke of a 1,000-mile march to the capital Kinshasa.
                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN PEACE
 Sudan and South Sudan accused one another of incursions in disputed border
 zones on Wednesday, jeopardising plans to secure the boundary and resume
 cross-border oil flows vital to their economies.                   
 
 SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 South Sudan's President Salva Kiir said resumption of the country's oil output
 had been delayed after Sudan made new demands related to rebel fighting in
 Sudanese territory, in new signs of tension between the African neighbours. 
                
 
 ZAMBIA
 Zambia has granted environmental approval to Canadian group First Quantum
 Minerals         for a planned 300,000 tonnes per year copper smelter, the
 environmental management agency said on Wednesday.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE COAL
 Mozambique plans to solicit international bids for a $2 billion railway and
 port development project next month to boost its coal exports, the chairman of
 state-owned rail and ports group CFM said on Wednesday.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.