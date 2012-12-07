FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 7

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *GHANA - Ghana holds first round of its presidential election, to
 replace deceased leader John Atta Mills. It will be a test of
 stability in the West African cocoa, oil and gold producer nation -
 which is rapidly earning a reputation as one of the region's most
 promising investment destinations. 
 *MAURITIUS - Mauritius statistics office releases inflation data for
 November.
 *Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 400
 million rupees.
 *ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party holds annual conference.
 ZANU-PF is widely expected to nominate president Robert Mugabe as
 its candidate for an election that may come next year, despite
 concerns about his health and mishandling of the economy.
 *KENYA - Orange Democratic Movement Party holds meeting expected to
 name Prime Minister Raila Odinga as its presidential candidate in
 the 2013 elections.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares touched fresh 16-month highs on Friday following modest
 overnight gains in global equities as investors watched progress in
 U.S. budget talks with expectations for an eventual deal and awaited
 U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later in the day.               
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $107 per barrel on Friday, but prices
 headed for their biggest weekly loss since late October on worries
 about the euro zone economy and a looming fiscal crisis in the
 United States, the world's top oil consumer.               
 
 WORLD FOOD PRICES
 Global food markets face further volatility in 2013 as stocks and
 supply of key cereals have tightened, the United Nations food agency
 said on Thursday, even as world food prices fell for a second month
 in November to their lowest since June.               
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Ghana's cedi is likely to remain under pressure after elections on
 Friday amid concerns about increased spending, while Kenyan diaspora
 inflows are expected to support the shilling.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The South African rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday as the
 current account deficit came in better-than-expected, although the
 gap was still large and analysts said it would continue to weigh on
 the currency longer term.               
     South African stocks hit fresh life-time highs on Thursday as
 investors bought into retailers such as Mr. Price          ahead of
 the holiday season when their sales are expected to
 soar.               
 
 BARCLAYS ABSA AFRICA 
 South Africa's biggest retail bank Absa         , majority-owned by
 Barclays Plc         , has reached an all-share deal to acquire the
 British bank's operations in Africa to allow it to expand on the
 continent and catch up with rivals.               
 
 NIGERIA DANGOTE CEMENT
 Nigeria's biggest cement maker Dangote Cement              said it
 had shut down a fifth of its production capacity because of a glut
 in the market caused by imported cement from Asia.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's main share index          fell nearly one percent to a
 seven-week low on Thursday as investors, concerned over rising
 political risk ahead of the general election next year, cashed in on
 this year's bull run.                
     The benchmark share index has climbed 27 percent this year as
 falling inflation and a sharp fall in yields on government debt made
 equities a more attractive proposition after a poor 2011. The NSE-20
 fell 0.9 percent on Thursday to 4,022.64 points.
 
 KENYA EVEREADY EARNINGS
 Kenyan dry cell battery maker Eveready           said on Thursday
 cost cuts helped the group return to a pretax profit of 69 million
 shillings ($802,300) for the year to the end of September from a
 loss in the previous financial year.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Ivory Coast could award new subsidies to investors in its cocoa
 processing sector on a case-by-case basis but will not reinstate
 sector-wide tax breaks abused by some producers, its agriculture
 minister said.                
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Ghana's cocoa purchases reached 279,349 tonnes by Nov. 22 since the
 season started on Oct. 12, down 25.8 percent compared with the same
 period last year, data from industry regulator Cocobod showed on
 Thursday.               
 
 TOGO ECONOMY
 Togo's economy will grow at 5.3 percent in 2013, slightly up from
 the 5 percent estimated for this year, according to a government
 forecast published on Thursday.                
 
 GUINEA MINING
 Brazil's Vale           , the world's top iron ore producer, has
 blamed a Guinean government U-turn on rail and port links and
 shifting, unclear regulation for its decision to shelve the giant
 Simandou iron ore project.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE POLITICS
 Mozambique's Renamo opposition party, the rump of a guerrilla
 movement that waged a 16-year civil war, threatened on Thursday to
 obstruct elections next year unless the mineral-rich southern
 African nation's government reformed electoral laws.                
 
