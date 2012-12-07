African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 7

NAIROBI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *GHANA - Ghana holds first round of its presidential election, to replace deceased leader John Atta Mills. It will be a test of stability in the West African cocoa, oil and gold producer nation - which is rapidly earning a reputation as one of the region's most promising investment destinations. *MAURITIUS - Mauritius statistics office releases inflation data for November. *Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 400 million rupees. *ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party holds annual conference. ZANU-PF is widely expected to nominate president Robert Mugabe as its candidate for an election that may come next year, despite concerns about his health and mishandling of the economy. *KENYA - Orange Democratic Movement Party holds meeting expected to name Prime Minister Raila Odinga as its presidential candidate in the 2013 elections. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares touched fresh 16-month highs on Friday following modest overnight gains in global equities as investors watched progress in U.S. budget talks with expectations for an eventual deal and awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later in the day. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $107 per barrel on Friday, but prices headed for their biggest weekly loss since late October on worries about the euro zone economy and a looming fiscal crisis in the United States, the world's top oil consumer. WORLD FOOD PRICES Global food markets face further volatility in 2013 as stocks and supply of key cereals have tightened, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday, even as world food prices fell for a second month in November to their lowest since June. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Ghana's cedi is likely to remain under pressure after elections on Friday amid concerns about increased spending, while Kenyan diaspora inflows are expected to support the shilling. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday as the current account deficit came in better-than-expected, although the gap was still large and analysts said it would continue to weigh on the currency longer term. South African stocks hit fresh life-time highs on Thursday as investors bought into retailers such as Mr. Price ahead of the holiday season when their sales are expected to soar. BARCLAYS ABSA AFRICA South Africa's biggest retail bank Absa , majority-owned by Barclays Plc , has reached an all-share deal to acquire the British bank's operations in Africa to allow it to expand on the continent and catch up with rivals. NIGERIA DANGOTE CEMENT Nigeria's biggest cement maker Dangote Cement said it had shut down a fifth of its production capacity because of a glut in the market caused by imported cement from Asia. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's main share index fell nearly one percent to a seven-week low on Thursday as investors, concerned over rising political risk ahead of the general election next year, cashed in on this year's bull run. The benchmark share index has climbed 27 percent this year as falling inflation and a sharp fall in yields on government debt made equities a more attractive proposition after a poor 2011. The NSE-20 fell 0.9 percent on Thursday to 4,022.64 points. KENYA EVEREADY EARNINGS Kenyan dry cell battery maker Eveready said on Thursday cost cuts helped the group return to a pretax profit of 69 million shillings ($802,300) for the year to the end of September from a loss in the previous financial year. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast could award new subsidies to investors in its cocoa processing sector on a case-by-case basis but will not reinstate sector-wide tax breaks abused by some producers, its agriculture minister said. GHANA COCOA Ghana's cocoa purchases reached 279,349 tonnes by Nov. 22 since the season started on Oct. 12, down 25.8 percent compared with the same period last year, data from industry regulator Cocobod showed on Thursday. TOGO ECONOMY Togo's economy will grow at 5.3 percent in 2013, slightly up from the 5 percent estimated for this year, according to a government forecast published on Thursday. GUINEA MINING Brazil's Vale , the world's top iron ore producer, has blamed a Guinean government U-turn on rail and port links and shifting, unclear regulation for its decision to shelve the giant Simandou iron ore project. MOZAMBIQUE POLITICS Mozambique's Renamo opposition party, the rump of a guerrilla movement that waged a 16-year civil war, threatened on Thursday to obstruct elections next year unless the mineral-rich southern African nation's government reformed electoral laws.