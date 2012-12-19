FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 19
December 19, 2012 / 5:13 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - President Mwai Kibaki makes his last address to Parliament
 before leaving office in 2013.
 *KENYA- Central bank of Kenya auctions a two-year Treasury bond worth up
 to 15 billion shillings and 182-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion
 shillings.
 *GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases producer price inflation data
 for November.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose and the euro hit multi-month highs on Wednesday as
 signs of progress in resolving the U.S. "fiscal cliff" budget crisis and
 expectations of more aggressive monetary stimulus from the Bank of Japan
 lifted riskier assets.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held steady above $108 a barrel on Wednesday, tracking a
 rally in most other risk assets on expectations a budget crisis in the
 United States will be resolved, saving the world's top oil consumer from
 slipping into recession.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The rand extended gains to a more than two-month high on Tuesday after
 markets took the re-election of President Jacob Zuma to head the African
 National Congress as positive for investment.               
     Stocks booked another record close on Tuesday, rising 0.5 percent as
 investors piled into mining companies such as Exxaro Resources         ,
 which have underperformed this year.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday led by sugar
 firm Mumias         , while the shilling        ended steady with inflows
 from Kenyans living abroad offsetting energy sector demand for
 dollars.               
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 A wave of bombings, shootings and hand-grenade attacks blamed on Somali
 militants prompted Kenya on Tuesday to order all refugees and asylum
 seekers to report to two camps and to bar them from living in
 towns.               
 
 SUDAN, SOUTH SUDAN PEACE TALKS
 Border security talks between Sudan and South Sudan are deadlocked, the
 top southern negotiator said on Tuesday, raising the prospect of an
 impasse that could prolong a shutdown of oil exports and push both
 economies closer to collapse.                
 
 MAURITIUS TOURISM
 Tourist arrivals in Mauritius fell 3.4 percent in November from a year
 earlier as visitor numbers from the Indian Ocean island's main market
 France fell, official data showed on Tuesday.               
 
 GHANA PRIVATE EQUITY
 Asset manager Duet Group plans to make about $100 million of private
 equity investments in Ghana next year, taking a big bet on the
 fast-growing west African country.               
 
 GUINEA MINING
 More than 75 percent of mining permits granted by Guinea before 2011 are
 currently inactive and should be cancelled, Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine
 Fofana said on Tuesday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

