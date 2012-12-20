FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 20
December 20, 2012

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Kenya -C.bank of Kenya to auction 91-day T-bills
 *Mauritius - Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day T-bills worth 500 million
 rupees.
 *Bank of Zambia auctions 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills at its weekly
 auction.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares eased on Thursday after rallying to their highest in nearly
 17 months the day before, while commodities fell as talks to avert a U.S.
 fiscal crisis stalled - prompting worries of the world's largest economy
 sliding back into recession.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped on Thursday to trade near $110 a barrel as investors
 took profits from recent gains after talks to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis
 stalled, stoking worries about demand from the world's biggest oil
 consumer.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 *South Africa's rand pulled back slightly from the previous day's near
 three-month high against the dollar on Wednesday as oil importers in
 particular took advantage of recent gains to buy greenbacks.      
 *South African stocks booked another record close on Wednesday, rising
 0.7 percent as renewed optimism about U.S. budget negotiations boosted
 demand for riskier assets.
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's main share index gained nearly 1 percent to extend its rally to a
 fourth straight session on Wednesday, led by energy firms, while the
 shilling ended steady against the dollar.               
 
 WORLD BANK AFRICA DEBT
 The International Finance Corp, the World Bank's private sector arm,
 plans to issue local currency bonds in 10 African markets from next year
 to build capital in one of the world's fastest growing regions.
                
 
 NIGERIA FUEL SUBSIDY
 Nigeria's House of Representatives said on Wednesday it had approved a
 161.6 billion naira ($1 billion) supplementary budget for 2012 to cover
 fuel subsidy debts owed to importers and distributors.                
 
 NIGERIA PIRACY
 Pirates have attacked and looted a tanker off the coast of Nigeria,
 taking five crew members hostage, the ship's operating company said on
 Wednesday.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
 Fighting between South Sudan's army and a militia led by a
 self-proclaimed prophet killed 24 people in an eastern region where
 France's Total and other foreign oil groups are hoping to explore large
 concessions, the military said.                
 
 SOMALIA PIRACY
 A dozen soldiers guarding a North Korean ship impounded in Somalia's
 autonomous Puntland region for maritime violations have hijacked the
 vessel and its 33 crew, government and naval sources said on
 Wednesday.               
 
