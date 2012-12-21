FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 21
December 21, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Mauritius - The Stats office to announce 2012 and 2013 GDP forecasts.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares slid on Friday after a Republican proposal to fend off a
 U.S. fiscal crunch failed to get enough support, deepening uncertainty
 over prospects for the negotiations to avert automatic spending cuts and
 tax increases set to start in January.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude fell toward $109 a barrel on Friday after talks in Washington
 to avert a "fiscal cliff" before year-end stalled, stoking worries about
 demand from the world's biggest oil consumer.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 *South Africa government bonds rallied to multi-month highs on Thursday,
 partly because of expectations that December coupon payments would be
 reinvested back into the market.       
 *South African stocks booked a record close again on Thursday, as
 investors returned to shares of banks such as FirstRand         , which
 have fallen behind in recent sessions.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed slightly against the dollar on
 Thursday, helped by offshore investors seeking to buy government
 securities. Shares inched up driven by banking stocks.                
 
 COMOROS IMF DEAL
 The World Bank and International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that they
 had decided to support a $176 million debt relief package for the Comoros
 that would significantly reduce the Indian Ocean island nation's future
 external debt burden.                
 
 NIGERIA BUDGET
 Nigeria's parliament approved a 4.9 trillion naira ($31.6 billion) 2013
 budget on Thursday, increasing planned spending above levels recommended
 by President Goodluck Jonathan and reducing the amount of oil revenue put
 into savings.                
 
 NIGERIA WEALTH FUND
 Nigeria will begin investing the initial $1 billion allocated to a new
 sovereign wealth fund by March, a finance ministry statement showed on
 Thursday, pushing back the launch previously proposed for this year.
                
 
 ZIMBABWE POWER PLANT
 Zimbabwe's state power utility on Thursday signed a $400 million deal
 with China's Sinohydro            to expand its Kariba hydroelectric
 plant by 300 megawatts in a bid to ease the country's electricity
 shortage.                    
 
 MALI CONFLICT
 The 15-nation U.N. Security Council on Thursday unanimously authorized
 the deployment for at least one year of an African-led military force to
 help defeat al Qaeda and other Islamist militants in northern Mali.
                
 
 
