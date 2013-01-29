African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 29

NAIROBI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction its 14-day certificate Treasury bill. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Tuesday as recent selling drew bargain hunters, but investors were cautious ahead of more U.S. economic reports and a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the week that may offer clues to the Fed's stimulus plans. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $113 on Tuesday on hopes that economic growth might be picking up in the world's largest oil consumer after a gauge of planned U.S. business spending rose in December, adding to recent positive global economic data. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira strengthened against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday, supported by dollar sales by a unit of Addax Petroleum and some offshore investors buying local debt, traders said. NIGERIA SECURITY A purported commander of Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram declared a unilateral ceasefire on Monday, raising fresh questions about possible rifts within the secretive militant movement as it was not clear if he was speaking for the group. Also, France has asked its citizens to leave northern Nigeria and areas around the capital Abuja after threats due to its military intervention in Mali, a diplomatic source said on Monday. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks booked record closes after turning positive in late Monday trading, lifted by positive U.S. durable goods data and a strong showing from locally listed shares of brewer SABMiller. South Africa's rand fell 2 percent against the dollar on Monday, touching a new 4-year low as stronger-than-expected U.S. data prompted a greenback rally against emerging market currencies. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Monday, helped by tightening liquidity in the market, while shares edged up for the first time in eight sessions. KENYA AIRLINE Kenya Airways recorded slower growth in total passengers carried in its third financial quarter, affected by lower traffic in Europe and flagging performance on African routes, it said on Monday. KENYA TEA Kenya's tea exports earnings, the east African country's top foreign exchange source, are seen rising 4 percent to 116 billion shillings ($1.33 billion) in 2013, the regulatory Tea Board of Kenya said on Monday. KENYA- UGANDA PIPELINE Kenya and Uganda said on Monday they were looking for a strategic private investment partner to build and operate a pipeline to transport refined petroleum products between the two east African countries. GHANA MARKETS Shares in Fan Milk Limited rose 1.1 percent after the dairy-products maker reported a 44 percent jump in yearly net profit for 2012. Its shares were up 0.04 cedis to 3.60 cedis on 1,500 shares traded, leading the GSE Composite Index up 3.52 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,274.32 points. Also, the yield on Ghana's 91-day bill fell to 22.79 percent at a Jan. 28 auction from 22.85 percent at a previous auction. ANGOLA LENDING RATE Angola's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 10 percent, the bank said after a meeting of its monetary policy committee on Monday. ZAMBIA MOTOR VEHICLE INDUSTRY A Zambian government regulator has rejected a proposed merger of Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp and France's CFAO , saying on Monday it would lessen competition in the local car market. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on