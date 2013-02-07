African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 7

NAIROBI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 2.5 billion shillings ($28.53 million). GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro paused on Thursday, with investors seeking clues from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on growth prospects for the euro zone economy at a policy meeting later in the day, amid optimism that the worst may be over. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude was steady in a tight range under $117 per barrel on Thursday as traders waited for the outcome of a European Central Bank meeting and China trade data for more evidence the global oil demand outlook was improving. MALI CRISIS France wants the African-led military mission in Mali to be replaced with a United Nations peacekeeping mandate by April, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Wednesday.  EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday as mobile phone firms pushed the bourse down after Vodacom's quarterly earnings failed to excite. * South Africa's rand eased against the dollar on Wednesday after a large amount of bond redemptions and is likely to be rangebound before manufacturing data and the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's naira weakened against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday on a sudden jump in demand for the dollar by importers. * Shares of Union Bank climb to a 17-week high, rising almost 20 percent in two consecutive days this week, a late comer to a Nigerian banking rally driven by bargain hunting on expectations of high dividends. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's main share index jumped 1.6 percent on Wednesday, extending gains to a sixth straight session and lifted by expectations for a strong earnings season, which kicks off next week.  ANGOLA/GHANA/TANZANIA FASTJET DISPUTE Fastjet , the African budget airline backed by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, is in a dispute over the right to use the Fly540 brand in Angola, Ghana and Tanzania. GHANA TBILLS The Bank of Ghana said on Wednesday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 22.9458 percent at a Feb. 4 auction from 22.7997 percent at the last auction. UGANDA MARKETS * The weighted average yield on Ugandan 91-day Treasury bills at auction on Wednesday was unchanged from the previous sale at 9.710 percent. The central bank offered bills totalling 100 billion shillings ($37.66 million). * The Ugandan shilling traded flat against the dollar on Wednesday, with its near-term direction likely to be determined by the outcome of a government debt auction later in the day. MOZAMBIQUE COAL Mozambique's mines minister is confident of reaching a deal with Rio Tinto to solve the miner's problem of transporting coal to ports, which contributed to a recent $3 billion hit to its balance sheet. SEYCHELLES INFLATION Seychelles' year-on-year inflation rate rose to 5.9 percent in January from 5.8 percent a month earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on