#IT Services & Consulting
February 7, 2013 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 2.5
 billion shillings ($28.53 million).
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and the euro paused on Thursday, with investors seeking clues
 from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on growth prospects for
 the euro zone economy at a policy meeting later in the day, amid optimism
 that the worst may be over.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude was steady in a tight range under $117 per barrel on Thursday
 as traders waited for the outcome of a European Central Bank meeting and
 China trade data for more evidence the global oil demand outlook was
 improving.                
 
 MALI CRISIS
 France wants the African-led military mission in Mali to be replaced with a
 United Nations peacekeeping mandate by April, Foreign Minister Laurent
 Fabius said on Wednesday.                
     
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South African stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday as mobile phone
 firms pushed the bourse down after Vodacom's          quarterly earnings
 failed to excite.     
 * South Africa's rand eased against the dollar on Wednesday after a large
 amount of bond redemptions and is likely to be rangebound before
 manufacturing data and the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.      
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria's naira          weakened against the U.S dollar on the interbank
 market on Wednesday on a sudden jump in demand for the dollar by importers.
                
 * Shares of Union Bank          climb to a 17-week high, rising almost 20
 percent in two consecutive days this week, a late comer to a Nigerian
 banking rally driven by bargain hunting on expectations of high dividends.
                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS 
 Kenya's main share index jumped 1.6 percent on Wednesday, extending gains
 to a sixth straight session and lifted by expectations for a strong
 earnings season, which kicks off next week.                
 
 ANGOLA/GHANA/TANZANIA FASTJET DISPUTE    
 Fastjet         , the African budget airline backed by easyJet        
 founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, is in a dispute over the right to use the
 Fly540 brand in Angola, Ghana and Tanzania.
 
 GHANA TBILLS   
 The Bank of Ghana said on Wednesday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose
 to 22.9458 percent at a Feb. 4 auction from 22.7997 percent at the last
 auction.                    
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 * The weighted average yield on Ugandan 91-day Treasury bills at auction on
 Wednesday was unchanged from the previous sale at 9.710 percent. The
 central bank offered bills totalling 100 billion shillings ($37.66 
 million).                
 * The Ugandan shilling        traded flat against the dollar on Wednesday,
 with its near-term direction likely to be determined by the outcome of a
 government debt auction later in the day. 
 
 MOZAMBIQUE COAL
 Mozambique's mines minister is confident of reaching a deal with Rio Tinto
         to solve the miner's problem of transporting coal to ports, which
 contributed to a recent $3 billion hit to its balance sheet. 
 
 SEYCHELLES INFLATION
 Seychelles' year-on-year inflation rate              rose to 5.9 percent in
 January from 5.8 percent a month earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics
 said on Wednesday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
