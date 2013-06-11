FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 11
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 11, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 11 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction its 14-day certificate
 Treasury bill. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The U.S. dollar slipped against the yen after the Bank of Japan
 held off from taking fresh steps to curb bond market volatility,
 while Asian shares sagged to a fresh 2013 low as China growth
 worries and continued uncertainty over the U.S. bond-buying
 programme depressed sentiment.                          
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. oil edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a halt in the rise
 of the U.S. dollar, partly reversing a fall in the previous
 session due to demand concerns after weak China
 data.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand began the week on the back foot, sliding more
 than two percent against the dollar earlier on Monday on lingering
 fears about labour unrest and a stronger dollar.               
    Stocks rose as a weak rand boosted mining firms and
 international companies that generate most of their revenue in
 major foreign currencies.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          strengthened against the dollar on the
 interbank market on Monday, buoyed by central bank dollar supply
 and expectations of forex sales this week by the state-owned
 energy company NNPC.               
 
 NIGERIA DANGOTE
 Dangote Industries, majority owner of Dangote Cement             ,
 has sold 1.5 percent of its stake in Nigeria's biggest listed firm
 to a sovereign wealth fund for 45.8 billion naira ($289.3 mln),
 broker to the deal said on Monday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares slipped further on Monday led down by banking stocks
 as investors exited after the first quarter reporting season
 ended, while the shilling was steady.               
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Ghana's cocoa purchases were slightly above target at 755,446
 tonnes by the close of the main crop on May 30 thanks to improved
 weather conditions and smuggled Ivorian beans, sources said on
 Monday.               
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around
 1,260,000 tonnes by June 9 since the start of the season in
 October, exporters estimated on Monday, up from 1,190,000 tonnes
 in the same period of the previous season.               
 
 EGYPT ETHIOPIA NILE DISPUTE
 Egypt does not want war with Ethiopia but will keep "all options
 open", President Mohamed Mursi said on Monday, turning up the heat
 in a dispute over a giant dam Addis Ababa is building across the
 Nile.               
 
 MOZAMBIQUE NATURAL GAS
 Indian state company ONGC           withdrew a statement issued on
 Monday saying it and Oil India Ltd           had signed an
 agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from
 India's Videocon Group           for $2.48 billion.
                    
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.