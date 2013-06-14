FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 14
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 14, 2013 / 4:51 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 14 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
               - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - Kenya Airways           to present the company's performance
 in the financial year ended 31st March, 2013. The airline posted a 57
 percent drop in pretax profit to 2.15 billion shillings in the same
 period in 2012.
 *KENYA - Energy Regulatory Commission releases its latest fuel price
 review. New prices stay in force for a month starting on 15th.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury Bills worth a
 total 700 million rupees.
 * BOTSWANA - Botswana releases its consumer inflation data for May.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rebounded from multi-month lows on Friday, as upbeat
 economic data boosted U.S. equities and calmed nerves after a bruising
 selloff in global markets, but investors remained anxious ahead of next
 week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.                          
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. oil prices slipped on Friday after two sessions of gains,
 recoiling from a three-week high hit a day earlier, on caution over
 demand and with stockpiles remaining high.                      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 African currencies are expected to remain under pressure next week,
 with Nigeria's naira seen hitting new multi-months lows, reflecting an
 exodus from risky assets on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could start
 winding down its bond-buying programme.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand rallied as much as 2.3 percent against the dollar
 on Thursday, pulling back from oversold levels after a recent run on
 local assets.                
     Stocks ended a choppy session little changed on Thursday, with a
 stronger rand hitting mining and other export-driven companies while
 bargain hunters snapped up recently battered shares such as
 retailers.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira closed at its lowest in more than 10 months against
 the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Thursday, as offshore
 investors continued to sell local debt and repatriate funds back home,
 traders said.                           
 
 NIGERIA AIRLINE
 Fastjet         , the African budget airline backed by easyJet founder
 Stelios Haji-Ioannou, has agreed to create a low-cost airline operating
 within Nigeria and across Africa with Nigeria's Red 1
 Airways.              
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was steady on Thursday although traders said
 a soaring fiscal deficit could push lending rates higher and strengthen
 the shilling, at the expense of economic growth.               
 
 EAST AFRICA BUDGETS
 Kenya will ask for more cash from its wealthy citizens through a
 capital gains tax while Uganda will increase taxes to make up for
 falling donor support, the finance ministers of both states said in
 budget speeches.               
 
 MAURITIUS AIRLINE
 Air Mauritius           on Thursday reported a full-year pretax loss of
 2.3 million euros ($3.07 million), hit by high fuel prices and the
 global downturn but said it would return to profitability next year.
                
 
 MAURITIUS REPO RATE
 Mauritius Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) is broadly expected to
 maintain its benchmark lending rate at 4.90 percent at next week's
 meeting.               
 
 ETHIOPIA EGYPT NILE DISPUTE
 Ethiopia's parliament unanimously ratified a treaty on Thursday that
 strips Egypt of its right to the lion's share of the Nile river waters,
 raising the political temperature in a dispute between Cairo and Addis
 Ababa over the construction of a dam.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Shares in Total Petroleum Ghana            extended gains up nearly 6
 percent on high investors' interest ahead of a planned bonus issue,
 helping lift the GSE composite index for the second straight session,
 traders said.               
 
 GHANA CURRENCY
 Ghana's central bank expects the dollar crunch that has pushed the cedi
 currency to a record low to ease from July on hard currency inflows
 from a Eurobond and a loan for the cocoa industry, its governor said on
 Thursday.               
 
 IVORY COAST PALMCI RESULTS
 Ivory Coast natural palm oil producer Palmci's           first quarter
 net profit plunged 35 percent year-on-year due to low palm oil prices,
 the company said on Thursday.               
 
 ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS
 Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai rejected President Robert
 Mugabe's declaration of a July 31 election on Thursday, accusing his
 rival of breaching the constitution and creating a political
 crisis.               
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.