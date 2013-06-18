FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 18
June 18, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 18 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
               - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares slid on Tuesday as investors waited on tenterhooks for
 news of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's plans for its stimulus
 programme - with the mere suggestion of fine-tuning it enough to
 unnerve investors.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures were barely changed around $105, holding not far
 off their strongest level in 10 weeks on mounting tensions in the
 Middle East, as investors remain cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve
 meeting.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 African currencies are expected to remain under pressure next week,
 with Nigeria's naira seen hitting new multi-months lows, reflecting an
 exodus from risky assets on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could start
 winding down its bond-buying programme.               
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Worries about increased government debt and lower donor aid are
 expected to push yields higher at an auction in Uganda next week while
 Kenyan bond yields are set to continue their decline.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African financial markets were closed for a national holiday on
 Monday and will resume trading on Tuesday.
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 Nigeria's naira          gained about 1.6 percent against the dollar on
 the interbank market on Monday, after the central bank sold substantial
 dollar amounts to some banks to support the local currency, traders
 said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        slipped to a 13-week low on Monday and
 shares fell for the seventh straight session, to track weaker emerging
 markets due to uncertainty surrounding global monetary stimulus
 programs.               
 
 ZIMBABWE INFLATION
 Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation slowed to 2.2 percent
 year-on-year in May from 2.49 percent in April, data from the national
 statistics agency Zimstats showed on Friday.                
 
 RWANDA INFLATION
 Rwandan inflation will average 5.6 percent in 2013, the International
 Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, as it warned the main threat to the
 small central African economy will be from external factors.
                   
 
 MAURITIUS REPO RATE
 Mauritius cut its key repo rate              by 25 basis points to 4.65
 percent on Monday, contrary to market expectations of a hold, the
 central bank said.                
 
 BOTSWANA INFLATION
 Botswana's consumer inflation slowed to 6.1 percent year-on-year in May
 from 7.2 percent in April, the statistics agency said on Monday.
                
 
 AFRICA OIL & GAS
 Private equity company Warburg Pincus         is leading an investment
 of up to $600 million in Delonex Energy, a newly formed oil and gas
 exploration and production company planning to tap into the central and
 east African hydrocarbon boom.                
 
