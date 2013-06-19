FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 19
June 19, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 19 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
               - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday, thanks to a positive lead from Wall
 Street plus a softer yen, outperforming the rest of Asia which
 anxiously seeks clarity on the Federal Reserve's next policy
 step.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures held above $106 a barrel on Wednesday as investors
 looked to a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the outlook for a U.S.
 stimulus programme that has underpinned commodity prices.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 African currencies are expected to remain under pressure next week,
 with Nigeria's naira seen hitting new multi-months lows, reflecting an
 exodus from risky assets on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could start
 winding down its bond-buying programme.               
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Worries about increased government debt and lower donor aid are
 expected to push yields higher at an auction in Uganda next week while
 Kenyan bond yields are set to continue their decline.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks advanced on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of
 major overseas markets as concerns about the future phasing out of
 ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy ebbed ahead of a Federal Reserve
 meeting this week.                
     Yields on South African bonds rose to one-week highs on Tuesday as
 market jitters drove investors to the sidelines before local data and a
 Federal Reserve policy decision the following day.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares fell for the eighth straight session to hit a 14-week low
 on Tuesday as investors jolted by a planned re-introduction of capital
 gains tax booked profits on this year's rally.                
 
 MALI CONFLICT
 Mali signed a ceasefire deal with Tuareg separatist rebels on Tuesday,
 paving the way for government troops to return to the northern,
 rebel-held town of Kidal before a presidential election next month.
                
 
 EGYPT-ETHIOPIA DAM ROW
 Ethiopia and Egypt cooled talk of war on Tuesday and agreed to more
 dialogue to resolve a row over a giant dam that the Horn of Africa
 nation is building on the Nile, on which Egyptians depend on for almost
 all their water.                
 
 WEST AFRICA PIRACY
 Pirate attacks off West Africa's mineral-rich Gulf of Guinea have
 almost doubled from last year and threaten to increase the costs and
 jeopardise the shipping of commodities from the region.               
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
