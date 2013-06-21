FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 21
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 21, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 21 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
               - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks hit a fresh 9-1/2-month low on Friday while spot gold
 slipped to its lowest price in nearly three years as the U.S. Federal
 Reserve's plan to scale back stimulus continued to worry investors.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held above $102 a barrel on Friday as the steep fall in
 the previous session gave investors an opportunity to buy, but a
 cross-market rout triggered by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments on
 winding down stimulus capped gains.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Central banks in Kenya and Nigeria are expected to pump dollars into
 their financial markets to cushion their currencies as investors
 worldwide dump risky assets after the U.S. heralded an end to its
 bond-buying programme.               
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Worries about increased government debt and lower donor aid are
 expected to push yields higher at an auction in Uganda next week while
 Kenyan bond yields are set to continue their decline.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks slid more than 3 percent on Thursday as global
 markets slumped on the prospect of a slowdown in the U.S. Federal
 Reserve's bond-buying programme.                
     South African bond yields surged as emerging market investors sold
 off on the news that the U.S. Federal Reserve was preparing to throttle
 down on its $85 billion-a-month monetary stimulus
 programme.               
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's          Shell Nigeria said on Thursday it had
 shut its Trans Niger pipeline (TNP) after an explosion and fire at a
 "crude oil theft point", deferring 150,000 barrels per
 day.               
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Oil theft and pipeline vandalism were responsible for a 5 percent fall
 in Nigeria's government revenues in May to 590.7 billion naira ($3.68
 billion), compared with 621 billion naira the previous month, the
 accountant general said on Thursday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        fell on Thursday as importers bought
 dollars, anticipating further losses in the local currency due to a
 wider sell-off in emerging markets, while shares inched up for a second
 day.               
 
 KENYA OIL
 U.S. company Camac Energy         will invest 3 billion Kenyan
 shillings ($35 million) to prospect for oil and gas in four blocks in
 Kenya, it said on Thursday.                
 
 UGANDA HYDROPOWER DAM
 Uganda on Thursday signed a contract granting China's Sinohydro Group
 Ltd. a tender to build a large hydropower dam on the Nile River at a
 price of $1.65 billion, government sources said, reviving a project
 stalled for years by a lack of money.                
 
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.