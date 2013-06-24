FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 24
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 24, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
               - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell to a fresh 9-1/2-month low on Monday as investors
 worried about China's economic and financial stability and markets
 scrambled to price in the Federal Reserve's plan to tone down its
 stimulus drive starting later this year.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures traded below $101 a barrel on Monday, hurt by a
 stronger dollar and concerns over slower growth in demand for oil in
 the United States and China.                      
 
 AFRICA DEBT  
 Kenyan bonds yields are expected to strengthen next week as investors
 pull out of low-yielding treasury bills into longer-term debt, while
 the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to scale back its stimulus programme
 will keep Nigerian yields under pressure.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's government bonds edged higher on Friday, taking a
 breather after bearing the brunt of an emerging market sell-off earlier
 in the week on expectations the U.S. will scale back its bond
 purchases.                 
 * South African stocks slid more than 3 percent on Thursday as global
 markets slumped on the prospect of a slowdown in the U.S. Federal
 Reserve's bond-buying programme.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS 
 * Nigeria plans to raise between 140-250 billion naira ($869.03-$1.55
 bln) in sovereign bonds            in the third quarter of, around 40
 percent less then the previous quarter, the Debt Management Office
 (DMO) said on Friday.                
 * Nigerian interbank lending rates ended the week unchanged at an
 average of 11.33 percent, as maturing treasury bills and anticipated
 flows of public funds kept the market from tightening.                
 
 NIGERIA ENERGY
 * Royal Dutch/Shell          is considering a further reduction in its
 oil production in the eastern Niger Delta, where decades of spills and
 oil thefts have damaged the region's environment and the reputation of
 the company.                
 * Nigeria is being prevented from exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG)
 after a maritime security agency blocked and detained ships over a tax
 dispute, the state-LNG company (NLNG) said on Saturday.                
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 Economic growth in Kenya will accelerate this year but wide current
 account and budget deficits and inflationary pressures may deter
 investors, a Reuters poll found on Friday.                  
 
 ANGOLA OIL
 China's Sinopec Group has agreed to buy Marathon Oil Corp's        
 Angolan offshore oil and gas field for $1.52 billion, Asia's largest
 refiner producer said.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.