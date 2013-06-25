African Markets - Factors to watch on June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS * BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana auctions its 14-day Treasury certificate GLOBAL MARKETS Chinese shares sank deeper into bear market territory on Tuesday, pulling down most other Asian stock markets, as worries spread that tight liquidity could threaten China's economic growth and take the shine off an emerging U.S. recovery. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $101 a barrel on Tuesday, as fears of a liquidity crunch in China and the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to roll back its stimulus sparked concerns about demand from the world's top oil consumers. AFRICA SHELL Royal Dutch Shell plans to expand its Brazilian ethanol business and look for opportunities in other sugar cane producing countries, a company executive told Reuters on Monday. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African bonds weakened on Monday in line with a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries and other emerging markets as the Federal Reserve's announcement last week that it will roll back stimulus continues to make waves. * South African stocks closed at two-month lows on Monday as global shares and commodities extended last week's losses that stemmed from worries about fiscal policies in the world's two biggest economies - the United States and China. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's stock index fell by almost two percent on Monday to its lowest in more than six weeks, dragged down by losses in shares of banking stocks and Dangote Cement . * Nigeria's naira was flat against the dollar on the interbank market on Monday after the central bank sold $500 million at its twice-weekly auction, the highest single sale this year in a bid to support the local currency. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling extended its fall on Monday as importers bought dollars to meet end-of-month payments for supplies, while shares dropped for the second straight session. KENYA WAGE BILL The Kenyan union representing more than 200,000 state school teachers on Monday said it will go on strike over payment of allowances, adding to the government's woes as it struggles to put a lid on wages and keep control of the budget. MALAWI INFLATION Malawi consumer inflation slowed to 31 percent year-on-year in May, from 35.8 percent in April, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Monday. MAURITIUS TRADE Mauritius' trade deficit narrowed 16.3 percent to 6.32 billion rupees ($204.2 million) in April from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on