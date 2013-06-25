FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 25
June 25, 2013

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
 EVENTS
 * BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana auctions its 14-day Treasury certificate
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Chinese shares sank deeper into bear market territory on Tuesday,
 pulling down most other Asian stock markets, as worries spread that
 tight liquidity could threaten China's economic growth and take the
 shine off an emerging U.S. recovery.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped below $101 a barrel on Tuesday, as fears of a
 liquidity crunch in China and the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to roll
 back its stimulus sparked concerns about demand from the world's top
 oil consumers.                
 
 AFRICA SHELL
 Royal Dutch Shell          plans to expand its Brazilian ethanol
 business and look for opportunities in other sugar cane producing
 countries, a company executive told Reuters on Monday.                 
 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South African bonds weakened on Monday in line with a sell-off in
 U.S. Treasuries and other emerging markets as the Federal Reserve's
 announcement last week that it will roll back stimulus continues to
 make waves.                
 * South African stocks closed at two-month lows on Monday as global
 shares and commodities extended last week's losses that stemmed from
 worries about fiscal policies in the world's two biggest economies -
 the United States and China.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS   
 * Nigeria's stock index fell by almost two percent on Monday to its
 lowest in more than six weeks, dragged down by losses in shares of
 banking stocks and Dangote Cement             . 
 *  Nigeria's naira          was flat against the dollar on the
 interbank market on Monday after the central bank sold $500 million at
 its twice-weekly auction, the highest single sale this year in a bid to
 support the local currency.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        extended its fall on Monday as importers
 bought dollars to meet end-of-month payments for supplies, while shares
 dropped for the second straight session.                 
 
 KENYA WAGE BILL
 The Kenyan union representing more than 200,000 state school teachers
 on Monday said it will go on strike over payment of allowances, adding
 to the government's woes as it struggles to put a lid on wages and keep
 control of the budget.                 
 
 MALAWI INFLATION
 Malawi consumer inflation slowed to 31 percent year-on-year in May,
 from 35.8 percent in April, data from the National Statistics Office
 showed on Monday. 
 
 MAURITIUS TRADE
 Mauritius' trade deficit narrowed 16.3 percent to 6.32 billion rupees
 ($204.2 million) in April from a year earlier, official data showed on
 Monday.                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
