African Markets - Factors to watch on June 26
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 26, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 26

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
 EVENTS
 * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions new 5- and 10-year Treasury
 bonds, coupons for both papers market determined. The central bank will
 also sell 182-day Treasury bills.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Most Asian shares turned around a four-day losing streak and rose on
 Wednesday as investors took comfort from U.S. data underscoring an
 American recovery and assurances from China's central bank that it will
 offer funds to banks if needed.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude eased on Wednesday after strong U.S. economic data
 supported plans by the Federal Reserve to scale back its stimulus later
 this year, cutting the flow of cheap central bank money that has
 boosted market liquidity.                
 
 AFRICA OBAMA
 * Leveraging the power of the huge U.S. market to spur increased trade
 and investment with Africa will be a major focus of President Barack
 Obama's trip to the continent this week, U.S. Trade Representative Mike
 Froman said on Tuesday.                 
 * It is a comparison President Barack Obama may not relish: when it
 comes to Africa, he's no Bill Clinton. Or even George W. Bush for that
 matter.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Tuesday as
 offshore investors offloaded some local debt and after positive U.S.
 home sales data supported the greenback.                
 * South African stocks, led by blue-chip retail shares such as
 Truworths         , rose on Tuesday in line with a global rebound after
 reports on manufacturing, business spending and housing added to signs
 of a pick-up in U.S. economic activity.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS   
 Cocoa-producing Osun State plans to issue Nigeria's first sukuk bond,
 starting with 10 billion naira ($62 million), before the end of July, a
 banking source close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
                 
 
 SENEGAL EUROBOND
 Senegal is likely to issue a $500 million 10-year Eurobond this year at
 an interest rate of about 6 percent, the International Monetary Fund
 said in a report on Tuesday, though market watchers said the yield
 might have to be higher.                 
 
 MOZAMBIQUE GAS
 State-run Oil India Ltd           said on Tuesday its consortium with
 another Indian state company ONGC           has signed an agreement to
 buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from India's Videocon
 Group           for $2.48 billion.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        firmed slightly on Tuesday after it held
 above a key support level while shares extended losses.                
 * Kenya's I&M Bank plans to raise more cash to fund its expansion
 strategy, its executive director said on Tuesday, after the firm listed
 its shares on the Nairobi bourse.                
 
 KENYA MINING     
 Kenya will repeal a law passed last year requiring mining firms to have
 a 35 percent local shareholding, after foreign investors warned it
 could choke off the east African nation's emerging mining industry.
                 
 
 EAST AFRICA PIPELINE
 Uganda has agreed to a plan to build a pipeline from its oilfields to a
 new port being developed on Kenya's northern coast, Uganda's foreign
 minister said on Tuesday, enabling crude exports and boosting its oil
 industry.                 
 
 ZAMBIA EXCHANGE
 Zambia's Bond and Derivatives Exchange will start trading currency
 futures in July after the government required mining companies and
 other exporters to write their contracts in the domestic kwacha, its
 deputy CEO said on Tuesday.                      
 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
