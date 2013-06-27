FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on June 27
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rates RSS
June 27, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 27

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
               - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bill
 * ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia sells Treasury bills of all maturities 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares extended gains for a second day on Thursday, buoyed by a
 rise in global equities on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
 will not rush to end its stimulus programme, and by further signs of
 improvement in China's strained money markets.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose for a fourth session in a row on Thursday to trade
 near $102 a barrel as weak U.S. economic data eased concerns the U.S.
 Federal Reserve will soon reduce its monetary stimulus, underpinning
 commodities.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand fell against the dollar in afternoon trade on
 Wednesday, hit by negative sentiment around the country's mining
 sector, while bonds tracked U.S. Treasuries higher.                
 * South African stocks booked a second day of solid gains on Wednesday,
 following a path blazed by major world markets after healthy U.S. data,
 but a tumbling bullion price sent gold producers to their lowest in 12
 years.                 
 
 MOZAMBIQUE MINING
 Mining company Rio Tinto                 has suspended coal shipments
 from northwest Mozambique after the opposition Renamo party, a former
 guerrilla group, threatened to disrupt the Sena railway "coal corridor"
 to the Indian Ocean.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS   
 * Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves             fell 0.16 percent
 month-on-month to $48.33 billion by June 24, the lowest level in more
 than three months, data from central bank showed on Wednesday.
                
              
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The weighted average yield on Kenyan five-year Treasury bonds
            fell to 11.305 percent at auction from 12.892 percent at
 previous sale, the central bank said on Wednesday. 
     The weighted yield on 10-year bonds             that were also on
 sale slipped to 12.371 percent from 13.720 percent at the last auction.
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills
            fell to 5.549 percent at auction on Wednesday from 5.642
 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said.    
    Central bank said the 364-day            yield climbed to 8.356
 percent from 8.141 percent at the auction.  
 
 GHANA ECONOMY
 * Ghana's pace of economic growth slowed in the first quarter of 2013
 to 6.7 percent from 10.3 percent a year ago, weighed down by a power
 crisis that has restricted manufacturing, government officials said on
 Wednesday.                
 * Ghana's May consumer price index inflation stood at 11.1 percent
 year-on-year calculated on a rebased index with fresh items to reflect
 current consumer priorities, the West African country's statistics
 office said on Wednesday.                 
 
 UGANDA DEBT
 * The weighted average yield on Uganda's benchmark 91-day Treasury
 bills climbed to 10.420 percent at an oversubscribed auction on
 Wednesday worth 120 billion Ugandan shillings ($46 million) from 9.814
 percent at the last sale on June 12. 
 
 MAURITIUS ECONOMY
 * Mauritius cut its 2013 economic growth forecast to 3.3 percent from
 3.5 percent, anticipating a contraction in the construction sector and
 slower growth in financial services and technology.                
 * The unemployment rate in Mauritius is expected to edge higher to 8.3
 percent this year from 8.1 percent in 2012 as the global downturn slows
 activity in key economic sectors, official data showed on Wednesday.
                
 
 MADAGASCAR ELECTION
 The European Union, the United States and the African Union proposed on
 Wednesday imposing sanctions such as travel bans on Madagascar's
 president and two other presidential candidates unless they withdrew
 from a planned election.                
 
 AFRICA FDI
 Africa was one of only two regions in the world to experience an
 increase in foreign direct investment in 2012 but inflows to regional
 giants Nigeria and South Africa declined, a United Nations report said
 on Wednesday.                  
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.