African Markets - Factors to watch on June 28
June 28, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 28 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *ANGOLA - Angola central bank's monetary policy committee meets to
 decide on its benchmark interest rate.
 *Kenya and Uganda release consumer inflation data anytime starting
 Friday.
 *Botswana due to release its first quarter GDP data. Economic
 growth quickened to 1.3 percent in the last quarter of 2012.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth
 a total 800 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose for a third day on Friday led by a sharp rally in
 Tokyo's Nikkei, which is on track to end the first half of the year
 up a barnstorming 31 percent.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude oil futures rose above $103 a barrel on Friday and are
 set for the first monthly rise in five months, after comments from
 Federal Reserve governors that the Fed is in no rush to scale back
 its massive bond-buying program.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Uganda's shilling should find support in coming days as a strike by
 Kampala shopkeepers, who are major importers, decreases demand for
 dollars.
     Tanzania's shilling, which has gained 1.2 percent in June
 partly because of the psychological boost from a pending visit by
 U.S. President Barack Obama, is likely to give up those gains as
 importer demand for the greenback picks up again.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 Yields on South African bonds fell to one week lows on Thursday
 with investors allayed by benign inflation numbers, which added to
 central bank comments signalling steady rates.               
     Stocks put in a third day of gains on Thursday, rising 0.22
 percent on a surge by Aspen Pharmacare         , after Africa's top
 generic drugmaker said it will buy medicines from U.S. firm Merck
         to boost its global presence.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian stocks              rose 1.03 percent to 36,468 points,
 gaining for the second straight day, with banking and insurance
 shares leading the charge.                
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM
 Nigeria's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports have been blocked for
 a sixth day by the maritime security agency due to a dispute over
 shipping levies, the state LNG firm said on
 Thursday.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares fell for the fifth straight session on Thursday as
 investors booked gains on this year's rally and shifted interest to
 the debt market, while the shilling was steady.                
 
 MAURITIUS ECONOMY
 Business confidence in Mauritius fell in the second quarter of
 2013, a survey of leading private companies showed on Thursday,
 knocked by festering economic uncertainty at home thanks to anaemic
 growth in its main European export markets.                
 
 GHANA ECONOMY
 There are "implementation risks" facing Ghana's aim to halve its
 budget deficit to 6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) within
 three years, the International Monetary Fund warned on
 Thursday.               
 
 IVORY COAST ECONOMY
 Ivory Coast may turn to China for more loans to finance a post-war
 recovery in French-speaking Africa's largest economy, the minister
 in charge of finance and the economy said, as President Barack
 Obama visited the region to revive U.S. engagement.                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
