FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 18
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
September 18, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 18

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *GHANA - Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee announces
 latest decision on the benchmark lending rate.
 *TANZANIA - Bank of Tanzania to auction a two-year Treasury
 bond.
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day
 Treasury bills worth a total 6 billion shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian markets kept their nerve on Wednesday counting on the
 Federal Reserve to launch only a modest scaling back of
 stimulus later in the day, though all assets were vulnerable
 to any hint of hawkishness from the world's most powerful
 central bank.                          
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude oil prices slipped below $108 a barrel on
 Wednesday as Libya resumed output and as diplomatic talks to
 eliminate Syria's chemical weapons started which eased
 worries that crude supply from the Middle East would be at
 risk.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks snapped a two-day losing streak on
 Tuesday, inching up as investors around the world
 consolidated positions before this week's U.S. Federal
 Reserve policy meeting at which the central bank is set to
 start scaling back stimulus.                
     The rand held steady near five-week highs on Tuesday, as
 the market held its breath ahead of local data and a
 possibly pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy
 decision.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's overnight lending rates soared 16 percentage
 points to a record high of 44 percent on Tuesday, following
 a withdrawal by "bad bank" AMCON from the banking system and
 the delayed effects of central bank tightening, dealers
 said.               
     Also, shares in Oando Energy                     fell
 the maximum allowed 10 percent on Nigeria's local bourse on
 Tuesday, after a UK prosecutor said jailed ex-governor James
 Ibori had hidden assets in the energy company, traders
 said.               
 
 NIGERIA INFLATION
 Nigeria's year-on-year consumer inflation              fell
 to 8.2 percent in August, lower than July's 8.7 percent
 figure, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday, and touching
 a new 5-year low.                
 
 GUINNESS NIGERIA
 Guinness Nigeria             , a unit of Diageo        ,
 said on Tuesday its full-year pre-tax profit to June 30 fell
 by 16.5 percent to 17 billion naira ($104.97 million), from
 20.38 billion naira the previous year.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares edged higher on Tuesday as foreign investors
 bought banking stocks, encouraged by signs of an improving
 economic outlook and strong first half results for the
 sector.               
 
 KENYA TAX
 Kenya plans to streamline its income and excise taxes and
 broaden the tax base to improve efficiency and generate more
 revenues, its finance minister said on
 Tuesday.               
 
 LIBERIA STATE OIL COMPANY
 The son of Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has
 resigned as chairman of the West African nation's state oil
 company, NOCAL, a statement from the president's office said
 on Tuesday.                   
 
 DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO PETROLEUM
 Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern Lake Albert oil
 blocks could hold two billion barrels of oil reserves but
 any confirmed discovery will require major investments for
 further development, said the head of the company operating
 there.                
 
 ANGOLA PETROLEUM EXPORTS
 Angola's oil exports will rise to around 1.74 million
 barrels per day (bpd) in November, a shipping list showed on
 Tuesday, leaving supplies virtually level with top African
 producer and fellow-OPEC member Nigeria.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE NATURAL GAS
 Mozambique plans to sign gas production contracts with
 Italy's Eni          and Houston-based Anadarko         by
 July next year to make sure that first gas from its
 lucrative Rovuma basin can start flowing by 2018, its
 minerals resources minister said.               
 
 ZIMBABWE SANCTIONS
 The European Union agreed on Tuesday to lift sanctions on a
 Zimbabwean diamond-mining firm despite concerns over alleged
 fraud in a July election that kept President Robert Mugabe
 in power.               
 
 ZIMBABWE POLITICS
 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe said on Tuesday he was
 ready to re-establish normal relations with the "arrogant"
 Western countries that have questioned his re-election in a
 vote his rivals say was fraudulent.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.