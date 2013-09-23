FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 23
September 23, 2013 / 5:32 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Exchange operator JSE releases data on
 foreigners' buying and selling of South African bonds and
 stocks during the previous week.
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Trade unions to say whether they accept or
 reject the companies' "final" wage offer, which ranges
 between 7 and 11 percent.
 * SOUTH AFRICA - SAGIS releases monthly maize stocks and
 exports data.
 * IVORY COAST - Estimate of weekly cocoa arrivals.
 
 KENYA MALL ATTACK
 * Heavy and sustained gunfire was heard at the Nairobi
 shopping mall where at least 68 people were killed by a
 Somali Islamist group, a Reuters witness reported on Monday,
 suggesting an assault by Kenyan security forces.
                
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Most Asian markets crept higher on Monday after a
 closely-watched measure of Chinese manufacturing hit its
 highest in six months and showed a promising pick up in
 export orders, another sign of stabilisation in the world's
 second biggest economy.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held above $109 a barrel on Monday, paring
 earlier losses after robust manufacturing data from China
 lifted the outlook for demand from the world's second
 largest oil consumer.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand tumbled 2 percent against the dollar
 on Friday and was on track for its biggest daily loss in a
 month, amid uncertainty on when the U.S. will start reducing
 monetary stimulus.                
 * South African stocks reversed on Friday some of their
 record gains from the previous session when prices across
 the board rallied on news the United States would delay
 scaling back a stimulus programme that has propped up
 emerging markets.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira firmed to its strongest in 5-weeks against
 the dollar on the interbank market, supported by dollar
 sales by two major energy companies, traders said on Friday.
                
 
 TELEKOM SA
 * JP Morgan raises Telekom SA          to neutral from
 underweight.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE
 * Moody's assigns government issuer ratings to Mozambique.
      
 
 GHANA COCOA
 * Ghana's cocoa industry regulator Cocobod has signed a $1.2
 billion syndicated loan from international banks for 2013/14
 cocoa crop purchases as against $1.5 billion for 2012/13, it
 said on Friday.                
 
 ZAMBIA INVESTMENT
 * Zambia attracted more than $3 billion in investment in the
 first half of 2013, above the government's target for the
 whole year, suggesting a healthy outlook for one of Africa's
 most promising frontier markets, President Michael Sata said
 on Friday.                
 
 NIGER AUDIT
 * Niger has ordered an audit of French nuclear group Areva's
            uranium mines in the West African country as it
 presses for a better deal in talks over a new long-term
 contract, Mining Minister Omar Hamidou Tchiana told Reuters.
                 
 
 
