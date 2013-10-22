FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 22
October 22, 2013 / 4:07 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares pulled backed from a five-month high and the
 dollar stabilised after recent heavy losses as markets
 waited for U.S. jobs data that could shape expectations as
 to whether the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing
 stimulus this year.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. crude oil fell below $99 a barrel on Tuesday, hitting
 its  lowest since July, with the discount to European Brent
 hitting its widest in six months as crude oil inventories
 rose more than expected in the world's largest oil consumer.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand retreated from last week's four week
 highs on Monday and government bonds in slightly nervous
 trade ahead of a medium term budget likely to point to a
 wider than seen budget deficit.               
 * South African shares hit life highs on Monday in line with
 a global equities rally ahead of U.S. economic data and as
 retailer Mr Price          flagged an improvement in its
 six-month earnings.               
 
 NIGERIA DEBT
 Nigeria has sold 55 billion naira ($343.96 million) in bonds
            with maturities of three and 20 years at lower
 yields than at the previous auction in September, data from
 the Debt Management Office (DMO) showed on Monday.
                
 
 ANGOLA OIL TRADE
 Angolan state oil firm Sonangol plans to open its fourth
 international trading office in China, the country's top
 crude export destination, Chief Executive Francisco Lemos
 Jose Maria said on Monday.                
 
 SEYCHELLES OIL SURVEY
 Japan's state oil firm has signed an agreement with
 Seychelles to survey offshore from the Indian Ocean country,
 as interest in exploring for oil in the region increases.
                
 
 CONGO PEACE TALKS
 Talks to end a two-year-old insurgency in eastern Congo
 stalled on Monday after the government rejected calls for an
 amnesty for leaders of the M23 rebel movement, despite
 weekend statements suggesting a deal was close.
                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE PEACE PACT
 Mozambique's Renamo opposition movement said on Monday it
 was abandoning its 1992 peace accord with the ruling Frelimo
 party that ended the country's civil war, raising fears of a
 renewal  of conflict in the budding African energy producer.
                
 
 MALI LOCAL AUTONOMY
 Mali's president asked a national congress on Monday to draw
 up plans for increased regional autonomy, a year after
 northern separatists and their Islamist allies seized
 two-thirds of the country, prompting France to send in
 troops.
                
 
 MAURITIUS TRADE DEFICIT
 Mauritius trade deficit narrowed 20.7 percent in August to
 6.07 billion Mauritius rupees ($199.67 million) from a year
 earlier as higher sales of food and live animals increased
 the value of exports, official data showed on Monday.
                
 
