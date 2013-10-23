FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 23
October 23, 2013 / 4:17 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 23

NAIROBI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares gained and the dollar wallowed near a two-year
 low against the euro on Wednesday after disappointing U.S.
 jobs data firmly pushed expectations for the tapering of
 Federal Reserve stimulus into next year.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. oil prices sank below $98 to their lowest in nearly
 four months on Tuesday, while European Brent held firm, as
 fears of a near-term U.S. crude surplus pushed the spread
 between the two oil contracts to its widest gap since April.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand rallied to a one-month high against
 the dollar on Tuesday after soft U.S. jobs numbers boosted
 emerging market currencies.                
 * South African stocks steamed to record highs for the
 fourth straight session on Tuesday, lifted by gold producers
 such as AngloGold Ashanti          and a big jump for
 retailer Pick N Pay         .                
 
 NIGERIA UNILEVER
 Unilever Nigeria              said on Tuesday its nine-month
 pretax profit fell 12.82 percent to 5.03 billion naira
 ($31.47 million) compared with 5.77 billion naira in the
 same period a year ago.                
 
 NIGERIA MILITANTS
 Nigerian troops killed 37 Boko Haram Islamist militants in
 combined air and ground strikes on one of their bases in the
 northeast, the military said on Tuesday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by
 importers buying dollars to meet end-of-month supply
 payments, while market heavyweight Safaricom          
 dragged the main share index lower.                
 
 UGANDA TOTAL
 Total           has resumed exploring for oil and gas in
 Uganda's lake Albert region, the French oil major said on
 Tuesday, more than a month after the discovery of unexploded
 ordinance led it to suspend operations.                
 
 SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN TIES
 The presidents of Sudan and South Sudan said on Tuesday they
 were happy with work to rebuild southern oil exports through
 a Sudanese pipeline, seeking to end a recurring row that has
 hurt a vital source of revenues for both nations.
                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE PEACE PACT
 The United States on Tuesday urged Mozambique's government
 and the Renamo opposition movement to "move back from the
 brink" and take steps to quell an escalation in tensions
 that many worry could disrupt the country's strong economic
 growth.                
 
 ZAMBIA METALS DUTY
 Zambia has suspended a 10 percent export duty on exports of
 unprocessed metals after mining firms said they had
 accumulated too much stock because of limited local smelter
 capacity.                
 
 BOTSWANA GDP FORECAST
 Botswana on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for
 this year to 4.4 percent of GDP, from 5.9 percent seen in
 February, and projected a third straight year of budget
 surplus.                
 
 CAMEROON COCOA
 Cameroon exported 19,855 tonnes of cocoa beans by the end of
 September since the start of the season on Aug. 1, down
 sharply from 30,248 tonnes during the same period last
 season, the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) said on
 Tuesday.                
 
