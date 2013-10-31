African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 31

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA - The International Monetary Fund launches its regional economic outlook for sub-Saharan Africa. KENYA - The statistics office releases October inflation data at any time during the day. The rate jumped to 8.29 percent in September. UGANDA - Also expecting October inflation data at 11 am local time. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian markets suffered a glancing blow on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy outlook was deemed less dovish than some had wagered on, lifting both bond yields and the dollar. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude edged lower on Thursday, but held up well above $109 a barrel and is set to end October with its fourth monthly gain in five, bolstered by disruptions to shipments from key producer Libya. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand held steady against the dollar on Wednesday as the market remained cautious ahead of a policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks booked their highest close on record for a third straight day on Wednesday, edging up nearly 0.4 percent and boosted by Adcock Ingram after the drug maker said nearly half of its shareholders support a takeover bid. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira firmed against the dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, supported by energy companies selling dollars and an increase in greenback supply from the central bank. NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria's central bank has lowered its inflation target as the rate of growth in prices has eased to a five-year low, the country's central bank governor said on Wednesday, adding that a near-term interest rate cut was not likely. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan stocks rose on Wednesday as investors bet that banks would post strong third-quarter results, while the shilling firmed a touch as commercial lenders trimmed long dollar positions. KENYA TRADE Kenya said it would introduce a single electronic system for processing imports and exports on Nov. 1, replacing a mountain of forms and paper bureaucracy blamed for holding up trade. ANGOLA DEFICIT Angola expects to post a budget deficit of nearly 5 percent next year as it spends to boost sectors outside its dominant oil industry and put two years of missed growth targets behind it, a budget bill showed on Wednesday. ZIMBABWE WEALTH FUND Zimbabwe plans to craft a law to set up a sovereign wealth fund by next February - but it may not have any money at first as the government desperately needs to develop the country's crumbling infrastructure, the finance minister said. ZAMBIA EUROBOND Zambia may issue a second Eurobond to raise part of the 7.015 billion kwacha ($1.3 billion) that it plans to borrow from offshore markets to finance its 2014 budget, a senior treasury official said on Wednesday. DRC REBELS Civilians celebrated in the streets on Wednesday as Congolese troops entered the eastern border town of Bunagana after a major new success in their offensive to crush a 20-month rebellion. AFRICA ECOBANK Pan-African lender Ecobank announced the departure of chairman Kolapo Lawson on Wednesday in an attempt to restore confidence after a series of blows to its reputation. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on