October 31, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 NIGERIA - The International Monetary Fund launches its
 regional economic outlook for sub-Saharan Africa.
 KENYA - The statistics office releases October inflation
 data at any time during the day. The rate jumped to 8.29
 percent in September.
 UGANDA - Also expecting October inflation data at 11 am
 local time. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian markets suffered a glancing blow on Thursday after the
 U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy outlook was deemed less
 dovish than some had wagered on, lifting both bond yields
 and the dollar.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude edged lower on Thursday, but held up well above
 $109 a barrel and is set to end October with its fourth
 monthly gain in five, bolstered by disruptions to shipments
 from key producer Libya.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand held steady against the dollar on
 Wednesday as the market remained cautious ahead of a policy
 statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.                 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks booked their highest close on record
 for a third straight day on Wednesday, edging up nearly 0.4
 percent and boosted by Adcock Ingram          after the drug
 maker said nearly half of its shareholders support a
 takeover bid.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          firmed against the dollar on the
 interbank market on Wednesday, supported by energy companies
 selling dollars and an increase in greenback supply from the
 central bank.                 
 
 NIGERIA INFLATION
 Nigeria's central bank has lowered its inflation target as
 the rate of growth in prices has eased to a five-year low,
 the country's central bank governor said on Wednesday,
 adding that a near-term interest rate cut was not likely. 
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan stocks rose on Wednesday as investors bet that banks
 would post strong third-quarter results, while the shilling
 firmed a touch as commercial lenders trimmed long dollar
 positions.                
 
 KENYA TRADE
 Kenya said it would introduce a single electronic system for
 processing imports and exports on Nov. 1, replacing a
 mountain of forms and paper bureaucracy blamed for holding
 up trade.                 
 
 ANGOLA DEFICIT
 Angola expects to post a budget deficit of nearly 5 percent
 next year as it spends to boost sectors outside its dominant
 oil industry and put two years of missed growth targets
 behind it, a budget bill showed on Wednesday.
                 
 
 ZIMBABWE WEALTH FUND
 Zimbabwe plans to craft a law to set up a sovereign wealth
 fund by next February - but it may not have any money at
 first as the government desperately needs to develop the
 country's crumbling infrastructure, the finance minister
 said.                 
 
 ZAMBIA EUROBOND
 Zambia may issue a second Eurobond to raise part of the
 7.015 billion kwacha ($1.3 billion) that it plans to borrow
 from offshore markets to finance its 2014 budget, a senior
 treasury official said on Wednesday.                 
 
 DRC REBELS
 Civilians celebrated in the streets on Wednesday as
 Congolese troops entered the eastern border town of Bunagana
 after a major new success in their offensive to crush a
 20-month rebellion.                
 
 AFRICA ECOBANK
 Pan-African lender Ecobank                   announced the
 departure of chairman Kolapo Lawson on Wednesday in an
 attempt to restore confidence after a series of blows to its
 reputation.                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.