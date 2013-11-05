FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 5, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - The Central bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets
 to make its lending rate decision. At its last meeting in
 September, Kenya's central bank held its key lending rate at
 8.50 percent.
 *KENYA - Safaricom           announces its half year
 earnings results for the period ended September. In the same
 period in 2012, Kenya's top telecoms operator reported a 113
 percent jump in pretax profits to 11.5 billion shillings.
 *BOTSWANA -  Bank of Botswana to auction a 14-day
 certificate Treasury bill.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The dollar gained against a basket of currencies and Asian
 shares gave up early gains, dragged lower by China shares
 after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signalled a shift towards
 monetary tightening ahead of a key Communist Party policy
 meeting.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures on Tuesday traded near a four-month low
 touched overnight, but worries over a prolonged outage from
 oil exporter Libya helped the benchmark hold above $106 a
 barrel.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand hovered near the previous session's two
 month lows against the dollar on Monday, weighed down by
 investors' anxiety over the prospect of renewed mine
 strikes.                
     South African stocks edged up 0.33 percent on Monday,
 booking another record finish as investors piled into
 longstanding favourites such as paper maker Mondi         
 and luxury goods firm Richemont         .                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira currency          extended gains against
 the dollar for a third consecutive day on the interbank
 market on Monday, due to weak demand and anticipation of
 dollar sales by the state-owned energy company NNPC.
                
 
 NIGERIA OIL REVENUES
 Nigeria's excess crude account (ECA), where it saves oil
 export earnings over a benchmark price, contains $4.3
 billion, Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on
 Monday.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Suspected Boko Haram militants have killed 70 people in
 three attacks in northeastern Nigeria in recent days,
 officials said on Monday, a sign that a military crackdown
 is failing to subdue the Islamist insurgency.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's main share index          fell on Monday, dragged
 lower by Equity Bank           after it posted a
 lower-than-expected rise in its nine-month
 earnings.               
 
 KENYA EQUITY BANK
 Kenya's Equity Bank Group said on Monday its pretax profit
 for the first nine months of the year rose 7 percent, with
 growth curbed by a jump in operating
 expenses.                      
 
 KENYA MALL ATTACK
 A Kenyan court charged four Somali men on Monday with
 terrorist offences for helping al Qaeda-linked militants
 carry out an attack on a shopping mall in Nairobi that
 killed 67 people.               
 
 UGANDA BANK RATE
 Uganda's central bank held its key lending rate at 12
 percent on Monday, in line with market expectations, saying
 economic growth was near its long-term potential, while
 upside and downside risks to inflation were balanced.
                
 
 TANZANIA EXPLORATION
 Tanzania has introduced new production sharing agreement
 (PSA) terms that experts said toughen some of the conditions
 for energy firms seeking to explore and develop the east
 African nation's big gas prospects.                
 
 GHANA COCOA
 Cocoa purchases declared to Ghana's industry regulator
 reached 107,916.81 tonnes by Oct. 24, the end of the first
 week of the 2013/14 season, up 21.6 percent on the previous
 year, Cocobod data showed on Monday.               
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
 around 210,000 tonnes by Nov. 3, since the start of the
 season on Oct. 2, exporters estimated on Monday, up from
 142,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season.
                
 
 ZAMBIA MINING
 Zambian President Michael Sata threatened on Monday to
 revoke the licence of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), owned by
 London-listed Vedanta Resources        , if it goes through
 with a plan to lay off more than 1,500
 workers.               
 
 ZIMBABWE BUDGET
 Zimbabwe Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has postponed
 the announcement of his 2014 budget, tentatively scheduled
 for this month, to allow more time for consultation, local
 media reported on Monday.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

