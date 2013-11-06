FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 6
#Apparel & Accessories
November 6, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *ETHIOPIA - The International Monetary Fund gives its latest
 economic outlook for Ethiopia.
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day
 Treasury bills worth a total 5 billion shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stock markets were treading water on Wednesday after
 upbeat U.S. data fanned speculation the Federal Reserve
 could start slowing its asset buying as early as next month
 -- depressing bond prices and lifting the
 dollar.                          
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. crude futures on Wednesday hovered near five-month lows
 touched overnight, hurt by concerns over demand as
 stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer rose again.
                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks scaled record closing peaks for the
 second straight session on Tuesday, with platinum producers
 such as Impala Platinum          leading the uphill charge
 on a weaker rand.                
     The rand fell more than 1.3 percent against the dollar
 on Tuesday to its weakest level in two months as waning
 global risk appetite and the threat of more local strikes
 hurt sentiment.                
 
 NIGERIA DIAMOND BANK
 Nigerian lender Diamond Bank              has suspended the
 launch of a seven-year $550 million bond because of pricing
 turbulence in the international debt market, its chief
 executive said on Tuesday.                
 
 NIGERIA BOND
 Nigeria's Lagos state on Tuesday said it had obtained the
 approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to
 issue 87.5 billion naira ($552.05 million) bond maturing in
 2020 to fund infrastructure projects.                    
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed on Tuesday after a
 liquidity crunch raised the costs of overnight borrowing and
 prompted banks to sell dollars, traders said.
                
 
 KENYA BANK RATE
 Kenya's central bank held its key benchmark lending rate
              at 8.5 percent on Tuesday, saying that prices
 were rising slightly faster than a target level but a
 stronger shilling moderated the impact of imported
 inflation.                
 
 KENYA SAFARICOM RESULTS
 Kenya's Safaricom           reported on Tuesday a 38.2
 percent rise in profit before tax for the first half of its
 financial year and said it was raising its full-year
 guidance for free cash flow.               
 
 EAST AFRICA TRADE
 Tanzania has complained to the five-nation East African
 Community that it is being sidelined in discussions on
 future integration by members Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda,
 highlighting strains in one of Africa's main economic
 blocs.               
 
 MAURITIUS IBL RESULTS
 Mauritian conglomerate Ireland Blyth Ltd           posted a
 17 percent rise in pretax profit for the three months from
 July to September, helped by a stronger performance in its
 seafood and marine business.                
 
 ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
 Zimbabwe's economy is expected to grow 6.1 percent next year
 from 3.4 percent this year on the back of rising revenues,
 finance minister Patrick Chinamasa was quoted as saying on
 Tuesday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
