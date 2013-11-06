African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 6

NAIROBI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *ETHIOPIA - The International Monetary Fund gives its latest economic outlook for Ethiopia. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 5 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stock markets were treading water on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data fanned speculation the Federal Reserve could start slowing its asset buying as early as next month -- depressing bond prices and lifting the dollar. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. crude futures on Wednesday hovered near five-month lows touched overnight, hurt by concerns over demand as stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer rose again. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks scaled record closing peaks for the second straight session on Tuesday, with platinum producers such as Impala Platinum leading the uphill charge on a weaker rand. The rand fell more than 1.3 percent against the dollar on Tuesday to its weakest level in two months as waning global risk appetite and the threat of more local strikes hurt sentiment. NIGERIA DIAMOND BANK Nigerian lender Diamond Bank has suspended the launch of a seven-year $550 million bond because of pricing turbulence in the international debt market, its chief executive said on Tuesday. NIGERIA BOND Nigeria's Lagos state on Tuesday said it had obtained the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to issue 87.5 billion naira ($552.05 million) bond maturing in 2020 to fund infrastructure projects. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed on Tuesday after a liquidity crunch raised the costs of overnight borrowing and prompted banks to sell dollars, traders said. KENYA BANK RATE Kenya's central bank held its key benchmark lending rate at 8.5 percent on Tuesday, saying that prices were rising slightly faster than a target level but a stronger shilling moderated the impact of imported inflation. KENYA SAFARICOM RESULTS Kenya's Safaricom reported on Tuesday a 38.2 percent rise in profit before tax for the first half of its financial year and said it was raising its full-year guidance for free cash flow. EAST AFRICA TRADE Tanzania has complained to the five-nation East African Community that it is being sidelined in discussions on future integration by members Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, highlighting strains in one of Africa's main economic blocs. MAURITIUS IBL RESULTS Mauritian conglomerate Ireland Blyth Ltd posted a 17 percent rise in pretax profit for the three months from July to September, helped by a stronger performance in its seafood and marine business. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY Zimbabwe's economy is expected to grow 6.1 percent next year from 3.4 percent this year on the back of rising revenues, finance minister Patrick Chinamasa was quoted as saying on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on