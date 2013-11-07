FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 7
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 7

NAIROBI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *MAURITIUS - Mauritius releases its consumer inflation data
 for October. 
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills
 worth 2 billion shillings.
 *TANZANIA - President Jakaya Kikwete to address the
 parliament.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks struggled on Thursday as investors waited for
 stimulus-sensitive U.S. payroll data, although the euro
 perked up ahead of the European Central Bank's policy
 meeting.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped below $105 a barrel on Thursday to its
 lowest since early July as investors were reluctant to lock
 in fresh positions ahead of key announcements due later in
 the day from Europe and the United States.                
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand held in a narrow range against the dollar
 in lacklustre trade on Wednesday ahead of a European Central
 Bank interest rate decision and U.S. non-farm jobs data later
 in the week.               
     South stocks booked a record close for the third straight
 day on Wednesday, rising over 1 percent as shares of
 AngloGold Ashanti          surged after the gold producer
 powered back to a quarterly profit.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira currency strengthened for the fifth day in
 a row against the dollar on the interbank market to a 5-month
 high on Wednesday, supported by large dollar sales by the
 state-owned energy company NNPC.                          
     Its stocks index rose to their highest in three months on
 Wednesday, boosted by positive nine month earnings posted by
 several companies.               
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan asked the national
 assembly on Wednesday to extend by six months a state of
 emergency in three northeastern states where the military is
 fighting a drawn out battle with Islamist
 militants.                       
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan main share index          rose on Wednesday, pushed up
 by telecoms operator Safaricom           which reported
 better-than-expected results, while the shilling        held
 steady in tight supply.               
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY
 Tanzania's economy is set to grow 7 percent in 2013 but the
 government needs to expand revenue by simplifying tax
 exemptions and curbing power subsidies to sustain growth and
 ease fiscal pressure, the IMF said on Wednesday.
                
 
 ETHIOPIA ECONOMY
 Ethiopia's economy has reached a crossroads and, to prevent
 growth rates from falling, needs to be restructured to
 encourage more private sector investments, the International
 Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.                
 
 IVORY COAST EXPLORATION
 France's Total           and partner Anadarko         will
 spend up to $300 million to drill exploration wells on three
 offshore block in Ivory Coast in 2014, the head of Total's
 local unit said on Wednesday.               
 
