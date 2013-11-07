African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 7

NAIROBI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - Mauritius releases its consumer inflation data for October. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 2 billion shillings. *TANZANIA - President Jakaya Kikwete to address the parliament. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks struggled on Thursday as investors waited for stimulus-sensitive U.S. payroll data, although the euro perked up ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $105 a barrel on Thursday to its lowest since early July as investors were reluctant to lock in fresh positions ahead of key announcements due later in the day from Europe and the United States. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand held in a narrow range against the dollar in lacklustre trade on Wednesday ahead of a European Central Bank interest rate decision and U.S. non-farm jobs data later in the week. South stocks booked a record close for the third straight day on Wednesday, rising over 1 percent as shares of AngloGold Ashanti surged after the gold producer powered back to a quarterly profit. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira currency strengthened for the fifth day in a row against the dollar on the interbank market to a 5-month high on Wednesday, supported by large dollar sales by the state-owned energy company NNPC. Its stocks index rose to their highest in three months on Wednesday, boosted by positive nine month earnings posted by several companies. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan asked the national assembly on Wednesday to extend by six months a state of emergency in three northeastern states where the military is fighting a drawn out battle with Islamist militants. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan main share index rose on Wednesday, pushed up by telecoms operator Safaricom which reported better-than-expected results, while the shilling held steady in tight supply. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania's economy is set to grow 7 percent in 2013 but the government needs to expand revenue by simplifying tax exemptions and curbing power subsidies to sustain growth and ease fiscal pressure, the IMF said on Wednesday. ETHIOPIA ECONOMY Ethiopia's economy has reached a crossroads and, to prevent growth rates from falling, needs to be restructured to encourage more private sector investments, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. IVORY COAST EXPLORATION France's Total and partner Anadarko will spend up to $300 million to drill exploration wells on three offshore block in Ivory Coast in 2014, the head of Total's local unit said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on