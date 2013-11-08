FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *MAURITIUS - Government unveils its 2014 fiscal budget.
 *Tanzania releases its consumer inflation statistics for
 October.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares slumped to a four-week low on Friday after Wall
 Street suffered its biggest fall in more than two months,
 while a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central
 Bank knocked down the euro to a seven-week low.
                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday as
 faster than expected economic growth in the world's top oil
 consumer revived hopes of increased demand.               
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Ghana's cedi, which has fallen nearly 14 percent against the
 dollar so far this year, is expected to remain on a weaker
 footing due to high dollar demand ahead of the festive
 season. In Zambia, a recent credit rating downgrade could
 keep the kwacha on the ropes.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand softened against the dollar to its
 weakest level in more than two months on Thursday as mining
 and manufacturing data pointed to weak third quarter
 economic growth.                
     Stocks fell for the first day in five trading sessions
 on Thursday as retailers such as Truworths          were
 battered by concerns about slowing sales
 growth.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's fuel retailer, Forte Oil         shares rose by
 five percent on Thursday to their highest in more than 52
 weeks after the company said it plans to "expand its
 investment" in a power plant recently acquired under a
 government-led power privatization programme.               
 
 NIGERIA BOND, CURRENCY TRADE
 Nigeria launched a digital platform on Thursday for over the
 counter trading of bonds, money market instruments and
 foreign exchange in a move the central bank said would
 deepen capital markets and aid infrastructure financing in
 Africa's second biggest economy.                       
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        fell on Thursday after the central
 bank injected extra shillings for a second day and made it
 less expensive for banks to hold dollars, while in the share
 market Kenya Airways           led the main index
 higher.               
 
 KENYA EXPLORATION
 Tullow Oil         and partner Africa Oil         said they
 would resume exploratory drilling this week in northwest
 Kenya after reaching an agreement with local leaders to
 prevent a repeat of protests that halted work last
 month.               
 
 MAURITIUS AIRLINE
 Air Mauritius           reduced its pretax loss in the six
 months ending in September to 3.07 million euros from 8.91
 million euros a year earlier on the back of higher passenger
 traffic, the airline said in a statement on
 Thursday.               
 
 TANZANIA ELECTRICITY
 The Development Bank of Southern Africa is lending Tanzania
 $314 million for two power plants, South Africa's treasury
 said on Thursday, as the east African nation country looks
 to tap more of its abundant gas reserves.                
 
 EAST AFRICA INTEGRATION
 Tanzania's president said on Thursday that Kenya, Uganda and
 Rwanda risked weakening the East African Community by
 seeking closer unity without the agreement of all five
 members, weighing in on a row that has exposed rivalries in
 the economic bloc.               
 
 GHANA GOLD MINING
 South African miner Gold Fields          will make a
 decision on its loss-making Damang mine in Ghana by March,
 the chief executive officer said on Thursday.
                
 
 EQUATORIAL GUINEA NATURAL GAS
 Equatorial Guinea may seek to revise some aspects of a
 controversial deal with BG Group        as it moves to
 export more gas to Africa, its oil minister said.
                
 
 ANGOLA EXPLORATION
 Angola will speed up oil exploration by licensing new blocks
 - up to 15 every other year - and testing new offshore wells
 in an area similar to where Brazil has struck new riches
 across the Atlantic.               
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
