African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 14
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 14, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - The central bank sells 91-day Treasury bills.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks bounced from six-week lows on Thursday, spurred
 by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen's dovish comments
 which suggested the U.S. economy could count on stimulus
 support for a longer period than markets anticipate.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held steady above $107 per barrel on Thursday,
 as investors balanced dovish Federal Reserve comments with
 expectations of a rise in U.S. crude inventories.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand edged up against the dollar on Wednesday
 as investors took a breather before a hearing for incoming
 U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen on Thursday.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks sank on Wednesday in line with a wider
 emerging market sell-off on uncertainty about U.S. Federal
 Reserve's stimulus plans, but retailer Spar          bucked
 the trend, gaining smartly on solid results.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira fell to its weakest level against the U.S.
 dollar in more than three weeks on the interbank market on
 Wednesday, pressured by slowing greenback supply. 
                
 
 NIGERIA INFLATION
 Nigeria consumer inflation               fell to a fresh
 5-year low of 7.8 percent in October, the statistics bureau
 said on Wednesday, driven by falling food prices as
 harvesting begins in Africa's most populous nation. 
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened slightly on Wednesday as
  liquidity in the money markets increased and demand for
 dollars among importers mounted ahead of the holiday season,
 traders said.                
 
 KENYA TREASURY BILLS
 Yields on Kenya's 182-day            Treasury bill edged up
 at auction on Wednesday but dipped on the 364-day government
 paper           , the central bank said.                
 
 CONGO PEACE DEAL
 The Democratic Republic of Congo said on Wednesday it was
 ready to sign a "declaration" that reflects the defeat of
 M23 rebels, despite pulling out of Ugandan-hosted peace
 talks a day earlier.                 
 
 ZAMBIA MINING
 Zambia, Africa's top copper producer, warned mining
 companies that any moves to lay off workers without
 consulting the government would be seen as a violation of
 their investment licences.                 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN CURRENCY
 South Sudan's parliament ordered the central bank on
 Wednesday to reverse Monday's devaluation of the local
 currency after prices jumped overnight, a central bank
 official said on Wednesday.                 
 
 GHANA INFLATION
 Ghana's annual consumer price inflation surged to a fresh
 three-year high in October, well above the government's
 target band and in defiance of the central bank's forecast
 of a fall towards the end of the year.                 
 
 ANGOLA SECURITY
 Angolan authorities have detained four people for the
 suspected kidnapping and possible killing of two protest
 organisers who have been missing since May 2012, the
 prosecution service (PGR) said on Wednesday.                
 
 
