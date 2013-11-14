African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 14

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - The central bank sells 91-day Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks bounced from six-week lows on Thursday, spurred by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen's dovish comments which suggested the U.S. economy could count on stimulus support for a longer period than markets anticipate. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held steady above $107 per barrel on Thursday, as investors balanced dovish Federal Reserve comments with expectations of a rise in U.S. crude inventories. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand edged up against the dollar on Wednesday as investors took a breather before a hearing for incoming U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen on Thursday. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks sank on Wednesday in line with a wider emerging market sell-off on uncertainty about U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus plans, but retailer Spar bucked the trend, gaining smartly on solid results. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira fell to its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in more than three weeks on the interbank market on Wednesday, pressured by slowing greenback supply. NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria consumer inflation fell to a fresh 5-year low of 7.8 percent in October, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, driven by falling food prices as harvesting begins in Africa's most populous nation. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened slightly on Wednesday as liquidity in the money markets increased and demand for dollars among importers mounted ahead of the holiday season, traders said. KENYA TREASURY BILLS Yields on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bill edged up at auction on Wednesday but dipped on the 364-day government paper , the central bank said. CONGO PEACE DEAL The Democratic Republic of Congo said on Wednesday it was ready to sign a "declaration" that reflects the defeat of M23 rebels, despite pulling out of Ugandan-hosted peace talks a day earlier. ZAMBIA MINING Zambia, Africa's top copper producer, warned mining companies that any moves to lay off workers without consulting the government would be seen as a violation of their investment licences. SOUTH SUDAN CURRENCY South Sudan's parliament ordered the central bank on Wednesday to reverse Monday's devaluation of the local currency after prices jumped overnight, a central bank official said on Wednesday. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual consumer price inflation surged to a fresh three-year high in October, well above the government's target band and in defiance of the central bank's forecast of a fall towards the end of the year. ANGOLA SECURITY Angolan authorities have detained four people for the suspected kidnapping and possible killing of two protest organisers who have been missing since May 2012, the prosecution service (PGR) said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on