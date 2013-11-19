African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 19

NAIROBI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * NIGERIA - President Goodluck Jonathan to present 2014 Budget to Parliament. Jonathan faces a daunting task, with tighter spending likely to be shot down by lawmakers keen to keep the wheels of patronage turning ahead of elections in 2015. * NIGERIA - Interest rate meeting. Interest rates in the continent's second largest economy have been on hold at 12 percent for the last two years and despite lower prices a rate cut is not on the horizon, analysts think. * MALAWI - October inflation data. Headline consumer inflation slowed to 21.7 percent year-on-year in September, from 23.3 percent in August. * BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction is 14 day certificate treasury bill, they do not indicate before hand how much they will auction. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged to a two-week high on Tuesday, adding to the previous day's hefty gains on China's economic reform plans, while the dollar was hobbled by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus a little longer. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent slipped to near $108 a barrel on Tuesday as renewed concern about the possible tightening of monetary policy in the United States offset support from continuing oil supply disruption in Libya. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS Stocks edged up on Monday as a global equity rally helped lift investor favourites such as e-commerce firm Naspers , although nagging concerns about valuations kept gains in check. The rand firmed against the dollar on Monday as global markets were lifted by the prospect of ambitious economic reforms in China and continued U.S. monetary stimulus. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares reached their highest close since July 2008 on Monday as investors welcomed comments defending the Federal Reserve's money printing by Janet Yellen, who is expected to take charge of the U.S. central bank next year. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria's naira currency was broadly flat against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday, but dealers said expected greenback sales by oil companies and foreign banks could provide some support for the currency this week. GHANA GDP Ghana will announce an economic growth target of 8 percent in 2014 in its budget on Tuesday and will seek to trim its budget deficit to 8.5 percent of gross domestic product, senior government sources told Reuters. UGANDA CURRENCY The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Monday, though traders said improved inflows from commodity exporters would provide a boost for the local currency in coming days. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on