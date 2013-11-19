FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 19
November 19, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * NIGERIA - President Goodluck Jonathan to present 2014
 Budget to Parliament. Jonathan faces a daunting task, with
 tighter spending likely to be shot down by lawmakers keen to
 keep the wheels of patronage turning ahead of elections in
 2015.                    
 
 * NIGERIA - Interest rate meeting. Interest rates in the
 continent's second largest economy have been on hold at 12
 percent for the last two years and despite lower prices a
 rate cut is not on the horizon, analysts think. 
 
 * MALAWI - October inflation data. Headline consumer
 inflation slowed to 21.7 percent year-on-year in September,
 from 23.3 percent in August.
 
 * BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction is 14 day
 certificate treasury bill, they do not indicate before hand
 how much they will auction.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged to a two-week high on Tuesday, adding to
 the previous day's hefty gains on China's economic reform
 plans, while the dollar was hobbled by expectations the U.S.
 Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus a little longer.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent slipped to near $108 a barrel on Tuesday as renewed
 concern about the possible tightening of monetary policy in
 the United States offset support from continuing oil supply
 disruption in Libya.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 Stocks edged up on Monday as a global equity rally helped
 lift investor favourites such as e-commerce firm Naspers
          , although nagging concerns about valuations kept
 gains in check.      
   The rand firmed against the dollar on Monday as global
 markets were lifted by the prospect of ambitious economic
 reforms in China and continued U.S. monetary stimulus.
       
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares reached their highest close since July 2008 on
 Monday as investors welcomed comments defending the Federal
 Reserve's money printing by Janet Yellen, who is expected to
 take charge of the U.S. central bank next year.
                
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 Nigeria's naira currency          was broadly flat against
 the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday, but
 dealers said expected greenback sales by oil companies and
 foreign banks could provide some support for the currency
 this week.                
 
 GHANA GDP    
 Ghana will announce an economic growth target of 8 percent
 in 2014 in its budget on Tuesday and will seek to trim its
 budget deficit to 8.5 percent of gross domestic product,
 senior government sources told Reuters.                
 
 UGANDA CURRENCY   
 The Ugandan shilling        was little changed on Monday,
 though traders said improved inflows from commodity
 exporters would provide a boost for the local currency in
 coming days.                
 
