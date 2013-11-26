FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 26
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 26, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 26

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction its 14-day
 certificate Treasury bill.
 *ANGOLA - Angola's central bank to publish data on foreign
 exchange reserves for September anytime starting on Tuesday.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday after Monday's slide as
 traders questioned how quickly the Iranian nuclear accord
 could translate into higher supplies, while the yen came off
 a four-year trough against the euro.               
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held near $111 a barrel on Tuesday as supply
 concerns crept back, with investors judging the historic deal
 between Iran and world powers would not result in an
 immediate increase in shipments from the OPEC member.
                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The South African rand largely held its ground against the
 dollar in a generally risk-positive global environment on
 Monday although a weak third-quarter GDP number could weigh
 on the currency.               
     Stocks edged up on Monday as shares of MTN Group         
 advanced on hopes a landmark deal over Tehran's nuclear
 programme may allow the company to repatriate millions of
 dollars from its Iran business.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira weakened marginally on Monday due to strong
 dollar demand but the local currency was expected to be
 supported later in the week by energy firms selling forex,
 traders said.               
     Yields on Nigeria treasury bills fell marginally by
 around 0.15 percentage points across all tenors at a primary
 auction last week, where the central bank sold 99.93 billion
 naira ($630.04 million) worth of the debt with 3-month to one
 year maturities.                
 
 NIGERIA BONDS
 Foreign investors' holdings of Nigerian bonds swelled nearly
 fivefold to an estimated $5.4 billion in the year after the
 country's inclusion in a benchmark JP Morgan local currency
 bond index, according to figures obtained by Reuters.
                
 
 NIGERIA OIL EXPORTS
 Nigeria will export around 1.80 million bpd of crude oil in
 January, a partial loading programme showed on Monday, up
 from around 1.70 million planned for December.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened a touch on Monday, driven
 by expected rising demand for the dollar from the energy,
 telecoms and manufacturing sectors ahead of the holiday
 season, traders said.               
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 Economic growth in Kenya will accelerate this year and in
 2014, but a stubborn, gaping current account deficit poses a
 threat to sustained robust growth, the Treasury said on
 Monday.               
 
 BRITISH AMERICAN KENYA 
 Kenyan financial services firm British American          
 will purchase a 99 percent stake in another local firm, Real
 Insurance, to expand into new areas, it said.                
 
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
 around 419,000 tonnes by November 24, since the start of the
 season on October 2, exporters estimated on Monday, up from
 293,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous
 season.               
 
 CAMEROON ECONOMY
 Cameroon's economic growth is projected to slow to 4.7
 percent in 2013, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said,
 urging the country to address structural problems if it wants
 to meet its long-term targets.                
 
 GUINEA PROTEST
 At least one person was killed and several wounded on Monday
 during an protest in Guinea over the results of a Sept. 28
 parliamentary election, a witness and a security official
 said.                
 
 GUINEA MINING
 Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala            has
 signed a $5 billion agreement with Guinea to develop a
 bauxite mine and alumina refinery in the West African country
 to secure raw material for United Arab Emirates' aluminium
 plants.                
 
 ANGOLA LENDING RATE
 Angola's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to 9.25
 percent from 9.75 percent, it said on Monday.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.