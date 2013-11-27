FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 27
#Broadcasting
November 27, 2013 / 5:04 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 27

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *GHANA - Bank of Ghana's monetary policy committee to give
 its decision on its Prime Interest             . Ghana's
 statistics office to also release the producer price
 inflation data for October.
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day
 Treasury bills worth a total 5 billion shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian share markets nudged into the red on Wednesday
 following an uninspiring performance by Wall Street, while a
 dip in the dollar against the yen prompted profit-taking on
 Japanese stocks.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude oil futures edged lower in choppy trading on
 Tuesday, as investors awaited new data after concluding that
 a deal between Iran and world powers would bring no
 immediate increase in crude supplies.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The South African rand weakened against the dollar on
 Tuesday after data showed economic growth slowed more than
 expected in the third quarter, underscoring the weak outlook
 Africa's largest economy.                
     Stocks slid more than 1 percent on Tuesday as Naspers
           tumbled after the high-flying internet firm said
 spending would likely crimp its earnings this
 year.               
 
 NIGERIA INFLATION
 Nigeria's central bank hopes to meet its longer term
 inflation target of 5 percent by the end of 2015, but
 remains concerned about a possible surge in fiscal spending
 ahead of elections that year, Deputy Governor Kingsley
 Moghalu said on Tuesday.               
 
 NIGERIA, GHANA, ANGOLA ECONOMIC FORECASTS
 Oil-rich African countries will benefit from robust economic
 growth but weaker crude prices could send budget deficits
 higher next year, a Reuters poll showed on
 Tuesday.               
 
 NIGERIA POLITICS
 Rebel governors who defected from Nigeria's ruling party
 merged their splinter group with the main opposition party
 on Tuesday, eroding the power base President Goodluck
 Jonathan would need for re-election.                       
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Importer demand for dollars weakened the Kenyan shilling
        below 86.70 on Tuesday, previously seen by traders as
 a key support level for the local currency and pointing to
 further losses.               
 
 KENYA ICC CASES
 Kenya's president must request a leave of absence whenever
 he is unable to attend a session of his trial at the
 International Criminal Court, judges said on Tuesday in a
 ruling likely to further strain the ICC's relationship with
 the country.                
 
 KENYA I&M BANK RESULTS
 Kenya's I&M Bank Group          posted on Tuesday a 38
 percent rise in its pretax profits for the first nine months
 of this year, helped by higher net interest
 income.               
 
 GHANA, IVORY COAST MARITIME BOUNDARY
 West African neighbours Ghana and Ivory Coast aim to settle
 a long dispute over their maritime boundary, the Ivorian
 government said, which could defuse sometimes tense
 relations and smooth the way for oil and gas
 exploration.               
 
 ECOBANK DISPUTE
 Pan-African lender Ecobank has sued a top executive who left
 the company this month, naming him in a civil complaint in
 Togo as the author of an anonymous email accusing Chief
 Executive Thierry Tanoh of mismanagement.               
 
 LIBERIA IRON ORE EXPORT
 Guinea-focused mining group Sable          has signed an
 memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Liberian
 government, in what it said on Tuesday was a step towards
 being allowed to export its iron ore through Liberia's rail
 and port network.              
 
 MOZAMBIQUE POWER SUPPLY
 Mozambique must add up to 100 megawatts of electricity
 generation capacity a year to keep up with the power demands
 of its fast-growing economy, a senior energy official said
 on Tuesday.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE COAL
 Mozambique will launch a round of bidding for coal mining in
 its Tete and Niassa provinces in June next year, a senior
 government official said on Tuesday.               
 
 ANGOLA PROTESTS
 Angola's main opposition parties said on Tuesday they would
 step up street protests that have already left at least one
 person dead as it was the only way to shake President Jose
 Eduardo dos Santos' tight grip on Africa's No.2 oil
 producer.                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
