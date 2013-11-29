FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 29
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 29, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *ZAMBIA - The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets
 to make its latest decision on the benchmark interest rate.
             
 *Kenya, Uganda release their November consumer inflation
 data anytime starting Friday.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius sells 273-day Treasury bills
 worth a total 500 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Japanese stocks paused for breath on Friday after hitting
 their highest closing level in nearly six years in the
 previous session, and as the yen tumbles are on track for
 their best November gain since 1998.                
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held near $111 a barrel on Friday as prolonged
 unrest in Libya kept supply worries to the fore, but steady
 progress in settling the dispute over Iran's nuclear
 programme dragged on prices.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 There is more volatility in store for the Ghanaian cedi as
 dollar demand shows no sign of abating, while in Nigeria the
 naira is likely to strengthen against the dollar in
 anticipation of large dollar sales by state energy firm
 NNPC.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand was slightly firmer against the dollar
 Thursday afternoon, benefiting from a thin market and
 volumes at six-month lows.                
     South African stocks ended higher on Thursday as
 investors picked up platinum mining shares from their two-
 to three-month lows while an upbeat mood in major overseas
 markets added to positive sentiment.               
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM EXPLORATION
 Nigeria will open a bidding round for 31 marginal oil fields
 to indigenous Nigerian companies next month, the oil
 minister said on Thursday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's main stock exchange's main share index closed at a
 new five-year high on Thursday buoyed by bank shares that
 are still attractive following a string of improved
 nine-month earnings, while the shilling        held steady
 against the dollar.                
 
 EAST AFRICA RAILWAY
 Kenya's president inaugurated the country's biggest ever
 infrastructure project on Thursday, pledging his support for
 the construction of a $13.8 billion Chinese-built railway
 that aims to boost regional trade and cut transport
 costs.               
 
 ETHIOPIA TELECOMS
 Ethiopia's state-run Ethio Telecom said on Thursday it had
 picked Huawei Technologies Co Ltd         , the world's
 second largest telecom equipment maker, to roll out a
 high-speed 4G network across the capital Addis Ababa.
                
 
 GHANA BUDGET
 Ghana's finance ministry criticised the Fitch ratings agency
 on Thursday for saying a deficit-reduction plan outlined in
 last week's annual budget was not aggressive enough and
 risked missing its target.                
 
 IVORY COAST BOND
 Ivory Coast plans to raise around $1.67 billion on the West
 African regional debt market next year, its treasury
 director said, as it seeks to tap into growing investor
 confidence to fund post-war reconstruction.                
 
 EQUATORIAL GUINEA NATURAL GAS
 Equatorial Guinea is looking to be the first country in
 Africa to have a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG)
 storage facility, with planned capacity of 2.5 million
 tonnes a year, its energy minister said on
 Thursday.               
 
 MOZAMBIQUE PETROLEUM
 Mozambique will start liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in
 2018 to feed booming Asian demand, its deputy minister of
 resources said, aiming to counter speculation the African
 nation will struggle to start shipments by
 then.               
     The country's first commercial production and sale of
 crude oil is set for next year from a small but profitable
 inland oil field at Inhassoro, a senior official at South
 African operator Sasol          said on
 Thursday.               
 
 ZIMBABWE MINING
 Zimbabwe is willing to let foreign-owned platinum mining
 firms own majority shares in their local operations if they
 build a refinery in the country, the mines minister said on
 Thursday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.