African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 29

NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *ZAMBIA - The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets to make its latest decision on the benchmark interest rate. *Kenya, Uganda release their November consumer inflation data anytime starting Friday. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius sells 273-day Treasury bills worth a total 500 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Japanese stocks paused for breath on Friday after hitting their highest closing level in nearly six years in the previous session, and as the yen tumbles are on track for their best November gain since 1998. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held near $111 a barrel on Friday as prolonged unrest in Libya kept supply worries to the fore, but steady progress in settling the dispute over Iran's nuclear programme dragged on prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES There is more volatility in store for the Ghanaian cedi as dollar demand shows no sign of abating, while in Nigeria the naira is likely to strengthen against the dollar in anticipation of large dollar sales by state energy firm NNPC. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand was slightly firmer against the dollar Thursday afternoon, benefiting from a thin market and volumes at six-month lows. South African stocks ended higher on Thursday as investors picked up platinum mining shares from their two- to three-month lows while an upbeat mood in major overseas markets added to positive sentiment. NIGERIA PETROLEUM EXPLORATION Nigeria will open a bidding round for 31 marginal oil fields to indigenous Nigerian companies next month, the oil minister said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's main stock exchange's main share index closed at a new five-year high on Thursday buoyed by bank shares that are still attractive following a string of improved nine-month earnings, while the shilling held steady against the dollar. EAST AFRICA RAILWAY Kenya's president inaugurated the country's biggest ever infrastructure project on Thursday, pledging his support for the construction of a $13.8 billion Chinese-built railway that aims to boost regional trade and cut transport costs. ETHIOPIA TELECOMS Ethiopia's state-run Ethio Telecom said on Thursday it had picked Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world's second largest telecom equipment maker, to roll out a high-speed 4G network across the capital Addis Ababa. GHANA BUDGET Ghana's finance ministry criticised the Fitch ratings agency on Thursday for saying a deficit-reduction plan outlined in last week's annual budget was not aggressive enough and risked missing its target. IVORY COAST BOND Ivory Coast plans to raise around $1.67 billion on the West African regional debt market next year, its treasury director said, as it seeks to tap into growing investor confidence to fund post-war reconstruction. EQUATORIAL GUINEA NATURAL GAS Equatorial Guinea is looking to be the first country in Africa to have a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) storage facility, with planned capacity of 2.5 million tonnes a year, its energy minister said on Thursday. MOZAMBIQUE PETROLEUM Mozambique will start liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in 2018 to feed booming Asian demand, its deputy minister of resources said, aiming to counter speculation the African nation will struggle to start shipments by then. The country's first commercial production and sale of crude oil is set for next year from a small but profitable inland oil field at Inhassoro, a senior official at South African operator Sasol said on Thursday. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe is willing to let foreign-owned platinum mining firms own majority shares in their local operations if they build a refinery in the country, the mines minister said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on