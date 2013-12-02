FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 2
December 2, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares edged lower and the dollar gave up some of its
 recent gains against the yen on Monday, as investors
 cautiously awaited key U.S. data this week and took heart
 from a decent reading on China manufacturing.
                            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude edged above $110 a barrel on Monday after
 Chinese industrial activity clung to an 18-month high last
 month and amid continued supply disruptions in Libya.
                      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on         
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand hovered near the previous day's
 two-week lows against the dollar on Friday, with data from
 the revenue service pointing to continued pressure on the
 currency from a wide trade deficit.                     
 * South African stocks drifted sideways in thin trade on
 Friday, as investors remained cautious due to uncertainty
 over when the U.S. Federal Reserve could start scaling back
 its stimulus programme.                 
 
 NIGERIA RESERVES
 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves declined 1.4 percent
 month-on-month to $44.57 billion by Nov 28, but were up 0.43
 percent from the same period last year, central bank data
 showed on Friday. 
 
 NIGERIA INSURGENCY
 * Nigeria's military said on Friday that it may have killed
 more than 50 Islamist insurgents in an airstrike on one of
 their main bases in the northeast of the country.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Kenya's shilling        firmed on Friday after banks
 unwound long dollar positions, while the stock market fell
 after six straight sessions that had sent it to a five-year
 high.                
 
 EAST AFRICA INFLATION
 * Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate             fell to
 7.36 percent in November from 7.76 a month earlier, raising
 the likelihood that the central bank will keep interest
 rates on hold when it meets in January.                 
 *  Uganda's annual inflation rate fell sharply to 6.8
 percent in November, data showed on Friday, taking pressure
 off the central bank to raise interest rates when it meets
 next week.                
 
 EAST AFRICA UNION
 The leaders of five East African countries signed a protocol
 on Saturday laying the groundwork for a monetary union
 within 10 years that they expect will expand regional trade.
                
 
 ZAMBIA RATES
 Zambia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate
 unchanged at 9.75 percent for the sixth straight time on
 Friday, it said in a statement. 
 
 MALI REBELLION
 Separatist Tuareg rebels said on Friday they were ending a
 five-month-old ceasefire with Mali's government and taking
 up arms following violence in the northern city of Kidal.
                
 
 ZIMBABWE CENTRAL BANKER
 Zimbabwe's reserve bank governor Gideon Gono, who put the
 bank's printing press into overdrive to keep pace with
 hyper-inflation, has left the central bank after completing
 his final five-year term on Friday.                
 
 CAR DIAMONDS
 Central African Republic has called for a ban on its diamond
 exports to be lifted, saying it needed the tax revenue from
 sales to revive its crisis-crippled economy.                
 
 
