UPDATE 1-African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 3
December 3, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * UGANDA - Bank of Uganda's announces key lending rate for
 December at 0900 GMT. A sharp fall in inflation in November
 eased pressure on the bank to raise rates.
 * BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana auctions 14-day Treasury
 certificate.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares eased and the dollar firmed on Tuesday as
 unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity bolstered
 expectations the Federal Reserve will soon trim its
 stimulus, while the yen tumbled on speculation of further
 central bank easing.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $111 a barrel on Tuesday on an
 improving demand outlook after recent strong global economic
 data and on worries of lower supplies.                     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on         
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Appetite for a three-year bond due to be auctioned in Uganda
 this week is expected to be healthy, while that for a
 15-year instrument being offered at the same time may be
 muted. Tight liquidity is likely to curb demand for Treasury
 bills in Kenya.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand softened against the dollar on Monday
 in nervous trade a day before release of data expected to
 show the current account deficit remains unsustainably wide.
                
 * South African stocks edged lower on Monday, as investors
 sold off some recent big gainers, such as Mondi Plc
         , that they deemed too expensive after this year's
 record run.                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          eased very slightly against the
 U.S. currency on the interbank on Monday, after dollar
 supply thinned out and some lenders bought the greenback to
 cover their short-positions.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        eased on Monday, undermined by
 importer demand and banks buying dollars to cover their
 short positions. Bank shares dragged down the stock
 exchange's main share index.                
 
 ECOBANK
 Africa's Ecobank          said on Monday it had signed a $50
 million loan agreement for 10 years with French development
 institution Proparco, to support the growth of its local
 banking network.                
 
 GABON EUROBOND
 Gabon plans to raise at least $500 million via a new 10-year
 Eurobond to fund infrastructure investment and will buy back
 up to $140 million of its 2017 Eurobond, according to a
 preliminary prospectus seen by Reuters.                 
 
 MADAGASCAR MINING
 Madagascar's next president will struggle with low metals
 prices and distrustful companies as he seeks to revive a
 mining industry that was the main source of foreign
 investment until a 2009 coup cut flows to a trickle.
                
 
 GHANA DEBT
 The Bank of Ghana said on Monday that the yield on its
 91-day bill fell to 18.6634 percent at a Nov. 29 auction
 from 18.8748 percent at the last auction.                
 
 SEYCHELLES TELECOMS
 Cable & Wireless Communications         is considering
 options for its assets in the Seychelles after Bahrain
 Telecommunications Co           failed to secure approval to
 buy the business by a set date.                
 
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

