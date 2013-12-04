African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 4

NAIROBI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182- and 364-day Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Most Asian shares slumped on Wednesday as the prospects of a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus early next year prompted investors to cash in gains from their recent rallies. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude climbed towards $113 a barrel on Wednesday, while the U.S. benchmark rose more than $1 to a five-week high after news of the scheduled start of a key pipeline helping to relieve a supply bottleneck at the country's main oil storage hub. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * The South African rand fell on Tuesday as much as 1.2 percent to its weakest level against the dollar in three weeks after data showed the current account deficit widened more than expected in the third quarter. * South African stocks slid 1.7 percent on Tuesday, with AngloGold Ashanti and other index heavyweights hit by a global market sell-off on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting back its stimulus programme. KENYA MARKETS * Improved fiscal management has left Kenya well placed to borrow from international financial markets, the IMF said, as the country said it planned to start marketing a debut sovereign Eurobond next month. * The Kenyan shilling held steady on Tuesday, while Nairobi's main share index broke a two-session losing streak to close slightly higher. UGANDA RATES Uganda's central bank unexpectedly trimmed its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 11.5 percent on Tuesday, saying economic growth remained below potential. MAURITANIA ELECTION Mauritania's ruling party is leading in local and legislative elections while a once-outlawed Islamist party looked poised to become the main opposition, preliminary results showed on Tuesday. MOZAMBIQUE BOND A $850 million government-guaranteed bond issued by the Mozambican Tuna Company (Ematum) has been added to JP Morgan's emerging markets bond index, the bank said in a note. RWANDA IMF Rwanda needs to bolster domestic revenues to finance its development targets without placing strain on the budget, the International Monetary Fund said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on