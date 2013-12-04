FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 4
December 4, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 182- and 364-day
 Treasury bills. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Most Asian shares slumped on Wednesday as the prospects of a
 reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus early next
 year prompted investors to cash in gains from their recent
 rallies.                           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude climbed towards $113 a barrel on Wednesday,
 while the U.S. benchmark rose more than $1 to a five-week
 high after news of the scheduled start of a key pipeline
 helping to relieve a supply bottleneck at the country's main
 oil storage hub.                      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on         
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * The South African rand fell on Tuesday as much as 1.2
 percent to its weakest level against the dollar in three
 weeks after data showed the current account deficit widened
 more than expected in the third quarter.                 
 * South African stocks slid 1.7 percent on Tuesday, with
 AngloGold Ashanti          and other index heavyweights hit
 by a global market sell-off on concerns the U.S. Federal
 Reserve may start cutting back its stimulus programme.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Improved fiscal management has left Kenya well placed to
 borrow from international financial markets, the IMF said,
 as the country said it planned to start marketing a debut
 sovereign Eurobond next month.                
 * The Kenyan shilling held steady on Tuesday, while
 Nairobi's main share index broke a two-session losing streak
 to close slightly higher.                 
 
 UGANDA RATES
 Uganda's central bank unexpectedly trimmed its benchmark
 lending rate              by 50 basis points to 11.5 percent
 on Tuesday, saying economic growth remained below potential.
 
 MAURITANIA ELECTION
 Mauritania's ruling party is leading in local and
 legislative elections while a once-outlawed Islamist party
 looked poised to become the main opposition, preliminary
 results showed on Tuesday.                 
 
 MOZAMBIQUE BOND
 A $850 million government-guaranteed bond issued by the
 Mozambican Tuna Company (Ematum) has been added to JP
 Morgan's emerging markets bond index, the bank said in a
 note.                
 
 RWANDA IMF
 Rwanda needs to bolster domestic revenues to finance its
 development targets without placing strain on the budget,
 the International Monetary Fund said.                 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
