African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 5
#Credit RSS
December 5, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury
 bills. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian markets were mostly under water on Thursday as
 never-ending speculation about the fate of U.S. stimulus
 lifted bond yields globally, while Japanese shares struggled
 to find their footing after a spill.                    
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude edged lower towards $111 a barrel on Thursday,
 after OPEC agreed to renew a collective oil production cap
 and some members talked about raising output next year.
                      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on         
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's government bonds and the rand weakened on
 Wednesday as U.S. jobs data fuelled speculation the Federal
 Reserve could soon start reducing its asset purchases,
 triggering a sell-off in risky assets.                
 * South African stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as
 investors bought shares of companies such as brewer
 SABMiller          but sold mining stocks after a fall in
 commodity prices.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira eased against the greenback on the
 interbank market on Wednesday, following a surge in demand
 as customers took advantage of the previous day's dip in the
 dollar's value to stock up, traders said.                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        gained slightly on Wednesday,
 helped by dollars from farm exports. Shares edged lower,
 dragged down in a general correction in most stocks.
                  
 * Kenya's top telecoms operator Safaricom           has
 bought extra capacity on an undersea fibre-optic cable, its
 CEO said on Wednesday, underscoring its need for more
 bandwidth as it expands in the fast-growing data segment.
                
 
 ZAMBIA MINING
 Zambia has suspended the licence issued to a unit of China's
 Nonferrous Mining Corp to build an $832 million copper mine
 after the company failed to comply with some conditions, the
 country's environmental agency said on Wednesday.
                
 
 IVORY COAST POLITICS
 Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Wednesday he
 would run for a second term in an election scheduled for
 October 2015, saying the task of rebuilding the West African
 country after a decade of political strife was far from
 over.                 
 
 IVORY COAST REFINERY   
 Ivory Coast is to borrow up to $300 million from the World
 Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Societe
 Generale (SocGen)           to help finance crude oil
 imports over the next two years for its sole refinery.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.