#Banks
January 16, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 16

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury
 bills worth 3 billion shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The dollar rose to a one-week high against the yen on
 Thursday, as a set of robust U.S. data and upbeat earnings
 from Bank of America helped offset concerns of a U.S.
 slowdown following December's disappointing payroll
 numbers.                          
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude fell below $107 a barrel on Thursday, as
 expectations of more supply from the Middle East and North
 Africa outweighed a large drop in U.S. crude
 stockpiles.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, nearing
 another record high, as shares of Massmart Holdings         
 surged after its annual sales figures came in just above
 expectations, soothing worries about consumer
 spending.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira currency firmed against the dollar on the
 interbank market on Wednesday, supported by large greenback
 sales by one local lender and a multinational oil
 company.                          
 
 NIGERIA TELECOMS
 Etisalat, the Gulf's top telecom operator, has hired
 Standard Bank          as an advisor for the planned sale of
 transmitter towers by its Nigerian affiliate, three banking
 sources aware of the matter said.               
 
 SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
 Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni admitted for the first
 time on Wednesday to helping his South Sudanese counterpart
 fend off a rebellion that has driven the world's youngest
 nation to the brink of full-blown civil war.                
                
     U.S. lawmakers expressed deep frustration on Wednesday
 over the wave of violence in South Sudan, questioning
 whether it made sense for Washington to continue sending
 hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the fledgling
 democracy.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        strengthened on Wednesday on the
 back of strong dollar inflows from charities and tea
 exporters while shares were lifted by healthy gains in
 mid-cap stocks.                
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 Kenya's economy is likely to expand 5.8 percent in 2014
 after below-target growth of 5.1 percent last year, the
 Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.               
 
 KENYA PETROLEUM
 Britain's Tullow Oil         is pinning its hopes on two new
 discoveries in northern Kenya to turn the region into a
 significant crude producer and regain its reputation as a
 successful explorer.                   
     Tullow Oil's two new finds have moved Kenya closer to
 oil producer status but reaching that milestone requires
 developing fields in a remote region, constructing an export
 route and building local skills in a nation new to the
 business.               
 
 GHANA INFLATION
 Ghana's annual consumer price inflation rose to a fresh
 three-year high of 13.5 percent in December, the statistics
 office said on Wednesday, pushing the index further outside
 the government's 11 percent end-year target for
 2013.               
 
 LIBERIA ECONOMY
 Liberia has "medium-term" plans to launch an international
 bond but will first seek a debt rating which it anticipates
 will be in the single-B category, the West African country's
 finance minister said on Wednesday.               
 
 ZAMBIA EUROBOND
 Zambia has appointed Deutsche Bank            and Barclays
          as the joint financial advisers for a planned
 second Eurobond, a senior finance ministry official said on
 Wednesday.               
 
 ZAMBIA COPPER
 Copper production in Zambia, Africa's largest producer of
 the metal, rose to 915,773 tonnes between January and
 November 2013, from 755,359 tonnes in the corresponding
 period of 2012, the central bank said on
 Wednesday.               
 
 ZIMBABWE ECONOMY   
 Zimbabwe's economy will grow by 4.2 percent this year, well
 short of the government's more upbeat projection as weaker
 global metal prices weigh on expansion, the World Bank said
 on Wednesday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
