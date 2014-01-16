African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 16

NAIROBI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS The dollar rose to a one-week high against the yen on Thursday, as a set of robust U.S. data and upbeat earnings from Bank of America helped offset concerns of a U.S. slowdown following December's disappointing payroll numbers. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell below $107 a barrel on Thursday, as expectations of more supply from the Middle East and North Africa outweighed a large drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, nearing another record high, as shares of Massmart Holdings surged after its annual sales figures came in just above expectations, soothing worries about consumer spending. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira currency firmed against the dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, supported by large greenback sales by one local lender and a multinational oil company. NIGERIA TELECOMS Etisalat, the Gulf's top telecom operator, has hired Standard Bank as an advisor for the planned sale of transmitter towers by its Nigerian affiliate, three banking sources aware of the matter said. SOUTH SUDAN UNREST Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni admitted for the first time on Wednesday to helping his South Sudanese counterpart fend off a rebellion that has driven the world's youngest nation to the brink of full-blown civil war. U.S. lawmakers expressed deep frustration on Wednesday over the wave of violence in South Sudan, questioning whether it made sense for Washington to continue sending hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the fledgling democracy. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling strengthened on Wednesday on the back of strong dollar inflows from charities and tea exporters while shares were lifted by healthy gains in mid-cap stocks. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's economy is likely to expand 5.8 percent in 2014 after below-target growth of 5.1 percent last year, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. KENYA PETROLEUM Britain's Tullow Oil is pinning its hopes on two new discoveries in northern Kenya to turn the region into a significant crude producer and regain its reputation as a successful explorer. Tullow Oil's two new finds have moved Kenya closer to oil producer status but reaching that milestone requires developing fields in a remote region, constructing an export route and building local skills in a nation new to the business. GHANA INFLATION Ghana's annual consumer price inflation rose to a fresh three-year high of 13.5 percent in December, the statistics office said on Wednesday, pushing the index further outside the government's 11 percent end-year target for 2013. LIBERIA ECONOMY Liberia has "medium-term" plans to launch an international bond but will first seek a debt rating which it anticipates will be in the single-B category, the West African country's finance minister said on Wednesday. ZAMBIA EUROBOND Zambia has appointed Deutsche Bank and Barclays as the joint financial advisers for a planned second Eurobond, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday. ZAMBIA COPPER Copper production in Zambia, Africa's largest producer of the metal, rose to 915,773 tonnes between January and November 2013, from 755,359 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2012, the central bank said on Wednesday. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY Zimbabwe's economy will grow by 4.2 percent this year, well short of the government's more upbeat projection as weaker global metal prices weigh on expansion, the World Bank said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on