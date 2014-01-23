FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 23
January 23, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 23

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS: 
 KENYA - The Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury
 bills worth 3 billion shillings ($34.99 million). 
 
 MALAWI - The statistics office to release December inflation
 data any time soon. Malawi's consumer inflation quickened to
 22.9 percent year-on-year in November from 22.2 percent in
 October.     
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian markets fell on Thursday after a survey of Chinese
 manufacturers proved surprisingly soft, while the Australian
 dollar weakened due to its role as a whipping boy when
 activity in the Asian giant disappoints.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures slipped towards $108 a barrel on Thursday as
 weak data from two of the world's top oil consumers revived
 demand growth worries.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 Multinational companies are becoming more picky about
 emerging market investments as slowing growth in upstart
 economies and a recovery in the West takes the shine off a
 previous sure-fire strategic bet.                
 
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks rose slightly on Wednesday as investors
 returned to retailers such as Shoprite SHPJ.J that have been
 sold in recent sessions and resource firms, even as their
 production is threatened by strikes .J
     South Africa's rand was range-bound against the dollar
 on Wednesday, with a looming strike by platinum miners
 apparently priced in. ZAR/
 
 SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
 The South Sudanese government has accused rebel troops of
 committing atrocities against civilians by killing 127
 hospital patients in the town of Bor last month.
                
 
 NIGERIA CASH RESERVE
 Nigeria has put $300 million worth of World Bank aid money
 into a mortgage-backed guarantee that it hopes will boost
 lending via the creation of a secondary market, the finance
 ministry said on Wednesday.                
 
 ANGOLA PIRATES   
 A fuel tanker is suspected to have been hijacked by pirates
 off the coast of Angola, the ship's owners said on
 Wednesday, in what would be the most southerly attack to
 date by pirates off West Africa.                    
 
 KENYA EABL DEBT
 East African Breweries Ltd. EABL.NR plans to raise 5.4
 billion shillings ($62.97 million) through a one year
 commercial paper, the company said on Thursday in a
 newspaper advertisement.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan stock exchange's main share index rose to a near
 two-month high on Wednesday, driven by telecoms firm
 Safaricom SCOM.NR, while the shilling KES= was steady.
                
 
 KENYA T-BOND, T-BILLS   
 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 10-year Treasury bond
 KE10YT=RR slipped to 12.180 percent at auction on Wednesday
 from 12.371 percent in August, the central bank said.
                    
 
 KENYA COFFEE  
 Kenya's weekly coffee auction was cancelled due to a lack of
 supply caused by a row between some new regional governments
 and farmers over where the commodity can be marketed and
 sold, company, exchange and regulatory officials said on
 Wednesday.                
 
 GHANA ECONOMY
 Ghana's economic growth slowed in the third quarter of 2013
 as mining and oil production slumped, amid signs that a
 government drive to cut the budget deficit could be hurting
 consumers.                 
 
 TANZANIA URANIUM 
 Tanzania is holding talks with foreign companies planning
 uranium and nickel production in the country to ensure the
 government receives stakes under a 2010 law requiring it to
 take shares in strategic mines, its president said.
                 
 
 UGANDA CURRENCY
 The Ugandan shilling UGX= posted gains for a third
 consecutive day on Wednesday, thanks to good dollar inflows
 that led banks to cut their greenback holdings, amid
 sluggish demand.                
 
 UGANDA T-BILLS 
 The weighted average yield on Uganda's benchmark 91-day
 Treasury bills edged down to 8.756 percent at auction on
 Wednesday from 8.886 percent at the last sale, on Jan. 8.
                
 
 ZAMBIA MINE   
 Zambia has lifted the suspension of a licence issued to a
 unit of China's Nonferrous Mining Corp to build an $832
 million copper mine, the environmental agency said on
 Wednesday.                
 
 CONGO OIL    
 Israeli billionaire businessman Dan Gertler sold one of his
 Congo-based oil companies to the government last year for
 $150 million - 300 times the amount paid for the oil rights
 - in a deal criticised by transparency campaigners.
                
 
 ZIMBABWE POWER
 The African Development Bank (AfDB) has given Zimbabwe a $53
 million grant to upgrade its power grid and water supply
 after years of neglect under President Robert Mugabe's more
 than three-decade rule.                   
 
