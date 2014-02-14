African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 14

NAIROBI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - East African Breweries releases its first half earnings results. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 600 million rupees. *KENYA - Energy Regulatory Commission releases its latest fuel price review. New prices stay in force for a month starting on 15th. *KENYA - President Uhuru Kenyatta holds meeting with members of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance and later holds a news conference on the country's business environment. *Angola, Botswana and Zimbabwe release consumer inflation statistics for January anytime starting Friday. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Friday while the U.S. dollar struggled to regain traction after downbeat U.S. economic data pushed it to a nearly three-week low against the euro. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady below $109 a barrel on Friday, on track for a modest weekly decline, as supply disruptions in Libya and Angola balanced downbeat U.S. economic data. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Nigeria's naira could come under further pressure next week after reaching a record low on Thursday, but the central bank is expected to intervene to support the currency. Ghana's cedi is likely to hold steady as new rules introduced by the central bank to defend the currency take effect. AFRICA WEALTH FUNDS Resource-rich African countries are busy setting up sovereign wealth funds, but critics say the funds may not serve the long-term interests of poor countries that still need to invest in basics such as schools and roads. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks ended in the red on Thursday, giving up some of the previous session's strong gains, with Gold Fields blazing the downhill trail as it took a $672 million write-down because of the steep fall in the bullion price. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks and bond prices fell on Thursday, as foreign investors sold off frontier assets, forcing the central bank to intervene to prop up the naira after it fell to an all-time intraday low, its deputy governor said. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Nigerian lawmakers investigating a claim that the state oil company has failed to remit $20 billion in oil revenues ordered a forensic audit of fuel-subsidy payments on Thursday to find out where the money has gone. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling eased on Thursday as demand for dollars grew from commercial banks and corporate clients while overnight lending rates fell. The stock exchange's main index slipped lower. KENYA MINING Australian mining group Base Resources has shipped the first consignment of minerals from its Kenya Titanium project, after years of delays at Kenya's biggest mining project. KENYA GEOTHERMAL Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) said on Thursday it had drilled the largest geothermal steam well in Africa with capacity to generate 30 megawatts (MW) of power and would help cut power costs in the area. GHANA BONDS Ghana accepted 402 million cedis ($160 million) worth of bids for a three-year bond and paid a higher yield of 23 percent in an oversubscribed bond sale on Thursday, the central bank said. MAURITIUS COMPANY RESULTS Mauritian conglomerate Ireland Blyth Ltd (IBL) posted a 4.6 percent rise in pretax profit for the half year to Dec. 31, helped by a stronger performance in its commerce and logistics, aviation and shipping business. Lux Island Resorts said first-half pretax profit rose to 145.5 million rupees ($4.8 million) from 35.7 million a year ago, boosted by higher arrivals both in Mauritius and Maldives. Air Mauritius swung to a nine-month pretax profit on Thursday and said it expected the positive momentum to be maintained in its full year ending next month. ZAMBIA AIRPORT Zambia plans to spend $385 million to modernise the capital city's main airport and turn Lusaka into a regional aviation hub, president Michael Sata said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on