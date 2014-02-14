FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 14
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 14, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - East African Breweries           releases its first
 half earnings results.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury
 bills worth a total 600 million rupees.
 *KENYA - Energy Regulatory Commission releases its latest
 fuel price review. New prices stay in force for a month
 starting on 15th.
 *KENYA - President Uhuru Kenyatta holds meeting with 
 members of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance and later holds
 a news conference on the country's business environment.
 *Angola, Botswana and Zimbabwe release consumer inflation
 statistics for January anytime starting Friday.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Friday while the U.S. dollar struggled
 to regain traction after downbeat U.S. economic data pushed
 it to a nearly three-week low against the
 euro.                          
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady below $109 a barrel on Friday, on
 track for a modest weekly decline, as supply disruptions in
 Libya and Angola balanced downbeat U.S. economic
 data.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Nigeria's naira could come under further pressure next week
 after reaching a record low on Thursday, but the central
 bank is expected to intervene to support the currency.
 Ghana's cedi is likely to hold steady as new rules
 introduced by the central bank to defend the currency take
 effect.               
 
 AFRICA WEALTH FUNDS
 Resource-rich African countries are busy setting up
 sovereign wealth funds, but critics say the funds may not
 serve the long-term interests of poor countries that still
 need to invest in basics such as schools and roads.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks ended in the red on Thursday, giving up
 some of the previous session's strong gains, with Gold
 Fields          blazing the downhill trail as it took a $672
 million write-down because of the steep fall in the bullion
 price.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian stocks and bond prices fell on Thursday, as foreign
 investors sold off frontier assets, forcing the central bank
 to intervene to prop up the naira after it fell to an
 all-time intraday low, its deputy governor
 said.               
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM
 Nigerian lawmakers investigating a claim that the state oil
 company has failed to remit $20 billion in oil revenues
 ordered a forensic audit of fuel-subsidy payments on
 Thursday to find out where the money has
 gone.                   
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        eased on Thursday as demand for
 dollars grew from commercial banks and corporate clients
 while overnight lending rates fell. The stock exchange's
 main index slipped lower.                
 
 KENYA MINING
 Australian mining group Base Resources          has shipped
 the first consignment of minerals from its Kenya Titanium
 project, after years of delays at Kenya's biggest mining
 project.                
 
 KENYA GEOTHERMAL
 Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen)           said
 on Thursday it had drilled the largest geothermal steam well
 in Africa with capacity to generate 30 megawatts (MW) of
 power and would help cut power costs in the area.
 
 GHANA BONDS
 Ghana accepted 402 million cedis ($160 million) worth of
 bids for a three-year bond and paid a higher yield of 23
 percent in an oversubscribed bond sale on Thursday, the
 central bank said.                
 
 MAURITIUS COMPANY RESULTS
 Mauritian conglomerate Ireland Blyth Ltd (IBL)          
 posted a 4.6 percent rise in pretax profit for the half year
 to Dec. 31, helped by a stronger performance in its commerce
 and logistics, aviation and shipping
 business.               
     Lux Island Resorts          said first-half pretax
 profit rose to 145.5 million rupees ($4.8 million) from 35.7
 million a year ago, boosted by higher arrivals both in
 Mauritius and Maldives.               
     Air Mauritius           swung to a nine-month pretax
 profit on Thursday and said it expected the positive
 momentum to be maintained in its full year ending next
 month.
 
 ZAMBIA AIRPORT
 Zambia plans to spend $385 million to modernise the capital
 city's main airport and turn Lusaka into a regional aviation
 hub, president Michael Sata said on Thursday.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.