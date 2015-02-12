FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 12
February 12, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * UGANDA - Central Bank Rate 
 * KENYA - Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill auction 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks and the euro fell on Thursday as markets erred
 on the side of caution over the ongoing Greek debt
 negotiations amid conflicting headlines on progress in the
 talks.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent hovered near $55 a barrel on Thursday after data showed
 U.S. crude stockpiles set a record for the fifth week in a
 row, renewing fears that supply is still far outpacing
 demand.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA OIL
 Kenya's state-run National Oil Corporation will raise $2
 billion to take stakes in oil blocks on behalf of the
 government once they near commercial production, it said on
 Wednesday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS 
 Kenya's shilling        strengthened slightly on Wednesday as
 commercial banks that received hard currency inflows from the
 tea sector sold some dollars to square their positions.
                
 
 AFRICA EBOLA 
 The number of new Ebola cases rose for the second week in a
 row in West Africa, nearly doubling in Guinea, suggesting
 declines in the disease seen earlier this year had stalled,
 the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
                
 
 WEST AFRICA CRUDE 
 West African crude differentials were little changed on
 Wednesday despite building stockpiles in the United States
 and further downward pressure on international crude
 benchmarks prices.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Output from Ivory Coast's April-to-September cocoa mid-crop
 could fall short of last year's harvest by as much as 130,000
 tonnes due to harsh weather conditions and a drop in
 smuggling from neighbouring Ghana, farmers and exporters
 said.                
 
 
 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
