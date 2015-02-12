African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 12

NAIROBI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: * UGANDA - Central Bank Rate * KENYA - Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill auction GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks and the euro fell on Thursday as markets erred on the side of caution over the ongoing Greek debt negotiations amid conflicting headlines on progress in the talks. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent hovered near $55 a barrel on Thursday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles set a record for the fifth week in a row, renewing fears that supply is still far outpacing demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA OIL Kenya's state-run National Oil Corporation will raise $2 billion to take stakes in oil blocks on behalf of the government once they near commercial production, it said on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling strengthened slightly on Wednesday as commercial banks that received hard currency inflows from the tea sector sold some dollars to square their positions. AFRICA EBOLA The number of new Ebola cases rose for the second week in a row in West Africa, nearly doubling in Guinea, suggesting declines in the disease seen earlier this year had stalled, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. WEST AFRICA CRUDE West African crude differentials were little changed on Wednesday despite building stockpiles in the United States and further downward pressure on international crude benchmarks prices. IVORY COAST COCOA Output from Ivory Coast's April-to-September cocoa mid-crop could fall short of last year's harvest by as much as 130,000 tonnes due to harsh weather conditions and a drop in smuggling from neighbouring Ghana, farmers and exporters said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ; )