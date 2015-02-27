FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 27

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * ANGOLA - Foreign reserves data to be announced            
 * ANGOLA - Central bank due to announce key interest rate
 decision             
 * NIGERIA - Foreign reserve figures due to be released
            
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Money supply data to be released           
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds inflation-linked bond auction
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds weekly Treasury bill auction
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Fuel price adjustment figures to be
 announced
 * SOUTH AFRICA - Trade balance data to be released
 * UGANDA - Inflation data for February to be released
             
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares pulled further away from a five-month high on
 Friday as a sharp pullback in crude oil prices dampened risk
 appetite, though Japanese stocks crawled to a fresh 15-year
 peak after the dollar surged against the yen overnight.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Crude oil         futures rebounded on Friday, with Brent
 heading for its biggest monthly gain since May 2009, as
 supply outages in North Sea and renewed fears of gas supply
 disruption in Europe supported prices.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on           
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Ghana's cedi is expected to ride the wave of positive
 investor sentiment after the government's successful
 negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, while
 other African currencies are likely to hold steady.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand          weakened against the dollar in
 line with the euro on Thursday, relinquishing earlier gains
 which had been triggered by the government's plan to narrow
 the budget deficit.                
 * South African stocks          edged up on Thursday led by
 Gold Fields GFIJ.J which rose along with bullion prices,
 while British American Tobacco BATJ.J scaled new highs after
 reporting higher full-year earnings.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        closed slightly firmer, with inflows
 of foreign exchange from tea sales and other sectors
 countering end-month importer demand for dollars.
 The main benchmark index closed slightly higher.       
                
 
 KENYA RATES
 Kenya's central bank kept its key lending rate             
 unchanged as expected at 8.50 percent on Thursday, saying
 overall inflation remained within the government's target and
 continued to support macroeconomic stability.                
 
 GHANA IMF
 Ghana and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached
 agreement on Thursday on a three-year funding deal they hope
 will restore fiscal stability to an economy hailed until
 recently as an African star.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MAIZE
 South Africa will likely harvest 9.66 million tonnes of maize
 in 2015, 32 percent less than the bumper 14.25 million tonnes
 reaped last year because of a scorching drought, a government
 agency said on Thursday.                
 
 TANZANIA GROWTH
 Tanzania's economy grew 6.8 percent in the third quarter of
 2014 compared with 7.4 percent in the same period a year ago
 due to a slowdown in agriculture, construction and transport
 sectors, data showed on Thursday.                
 
 NIGERIA ELECTION
 Any further delays to Nigeria's election would be
 unacceptable and the opposition will take the government to
 court if the election commission chief is forced out,
 presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.
                
 
 GABON BUDGET
 Oil-producer Gabon plans to revise its 2015 budget and cut
 spending on goods, services and fuel subsidies following a
 sharp drop in oil prices, the International Monetary Fund
 said on Thursday.                
 
 BOKO HARAM BOMBING
 Boko Haram bombers killed 23 people on Thursday, authorities
 said, as the Islamist insurgents fight back against a
 military offensive launched by Nigeria and three neighbouring
 countries.                
 
 LESOTHO ELECTION
 Feuding parties in Lesotho's ruling coalition will face off
 on Saturday in early national elections staged in a bid to
 restore stability six months after an attempted coup.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
