African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 27

NAIROBI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

EVENTS:
* ANGOLA - Foreign reserves data to be announced
* ANGOLA - Central bank due to announce key interest rate decision
* NIGERIA - Foreign reserve figures due to be released
* SOUTH AFRICA - Money supply data to be released
* SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds inflation-linked bond auction
* SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds weekly Treasury bill auction
* SOUTH AFRICA - Fuel price adjustment figures to be announced
* SOUTH AFRICA - Trade balance data to be released
* UGANDA - Inflation data for February to be released

GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares pulled further away from a five-month high on Friday as a sharp pullback in crude oil prices dampened risk appetite, though Japanese stocks crawled to a fresh 15-year peak after the dollar surged against the yen overnight.

WORLD OIL PRICES
Crude oil futures rebounded on Friday, with Brent heading for its biggest monthly gain since May 2009, as supply outages in North Sea and renewed fears of gas supply disruption in Europe supported prices.

EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on

AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on

AFRICA CURRENCIES
Ghana's cedi is expected to ride the wave of positive investor sentiment after the government's successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, while other African currencies are likely to hold steady.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar in line with the euro on Thursday, relinquishing earlier gains which had been triggered by the government's plan to narrow the budget deficit.
* South African stocks edged up on Thursday led by Gold Fields GFIJ.J which rose along with bullion prices, while British American Tobacco BATJ.J scaled new highs after reporting higher full-year earnings.

KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling closed slightly firmer, with inflows of foreign exchange from tea sales and other sectors countering end-month importer demand for dollars. The main benchmark index closed slightly higher.

KENYA RATES
Kenya's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged as expected at 8.50 percent on Thursday, saying overall inflation remained within the government's target and continued to support macroeconomic stability.

GHANA IMF
Ghana and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached agreement on Thursday on a three-year funding deal they hope will restore fiscal stability to an economy hailed until recently as an African star.

SOUTH AFRICA MAIZE
South Africa will likely harvest 9.66 million tonnes of maize in 2015, 32 percent less than the bumper 14.25 million tonnes reaped last year because of a scorching drought, a government agency said on Thursday.

TANZANIA GROWTH
Tanzania's economy grew 6.8 percent in the third quarter of 2014 compared with 7.4 percent in the same period a year ago due to a slowdown in agriculture, construction and transport sectors, data showed on Thursday.

NIGERIA ELECTION
Any further delays to Nigeria's election would be unacceptable and the opposition will take the government to court if the election commission chief is forced out, presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.

GABON BUDGET
Oil-producer Gabon plans to revise its 2015 budget and cut spending on goods, services and fuel subsidies following a sharp drop in oil prices, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

BOKO HARAM BOMBING
Boko Haram bombers killed 23 people on Thursday, authorities said, as the Islamist insurgents fight back against a military offensive launched by Nigeria and three neighbouring countries.

LESOTHO ELECTION
Feuding parties in Lesotho's ruling coalition will face off on Saturday in early national elections staged in a bid to restore stability six months after an attempted coup.